Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Chronicle His 50-Hour Battle with Hiccups

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window just got a trailer from Netflix. Kristen Bell stars in the wild comedy and psychological drama hybrid. The Woman in the Window serves as a bit of a reference for the project. Back then, Amy Adams witnessed a murder in her neighbor's apartment building but struggled with getting people to buy her story. Now, Bell will invert that wild premise for some laughs along with tension. Her character, Anna, loves wine and finds joy hanging out in her apartment. But, when Tom Riley moves in as the handsome new man next door with a young daughter, things get weird. Bell's character is pretty sure she saw a murder, but can't really be too positive about it. (On the count of all that wine and some prescription medications…) But, it will be up to her to get to the bottom of this strange situation. Is Riley's character guilty? Well, you'll have to tune in and find out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO