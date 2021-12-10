ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Chronicle His 50-Hour Battle with Hiccups

By TooFab Staff
Cover picture for the articleIt led to "hiccup-induced puking." Dax Shepard had one helluva week after he came down with a case of the hiccups that lasted more than two days. "What a ride!!! 50 hours of hiccups," he shared on Friday to Instagram. "Worry not. We have been hiccup free for five days...

romper.com

Dax Shepard Reveals The Bedtime Hack That Works Like A Charm With His Youngest Daughter

Leave it to Dax Shepard to share his best parenting tricks. The Armchair Expert host and his wife Kristen Bell are forever giving their fans backstage passes to their family life, whether the Good Place actress is getting real about her struggles with homeschooling or they’re both admitting they’re not big fans of frequently bathing their kids. So when Dax Shepard shared a bedtime hack he uses for his daughter, you just knew it was going to be a gem. Not just because he was generously sharing tips, but also because his method was nothing if not unusual.
KIDS
The Independent

Kristen Bell explains how she and Dax Shepard are teaching children to ‘reject the stress of the holidays’

Kristen Bell has opened up about the “psychological” holiday traditions she and her husband Dax Shepard are hoping to instil in their two children.The Good Place star, 41, who shares daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with the comedian, discussed their parenting techniques when it comes to the holiday season while speaking with Today, where she revealed that the couple’s goal is to teach their children to “reject the stress of the holidays”.According to Bell, who revealed that the family partakes in holiday traditions such as matching pyjamas and Christmas movies, what the couple wants most is for their children...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Mae Whitman
Person
Dax Shepard
Inside the Magic

Kristen Bell Shared Possibly the Weirdest Holiday Recipe – Pickle Soup?

Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) just shared one of her holiday family recipes, and it may be the weirdest thing we have ever heard — pickle soup. Kristen Bell, best known in the Disney community as the voice of Anna from the hit animated films, Frozen and...
RECIPES
deltanews.tv

Dax Shepard's bizarre parenting sleep hack

Dax Shepard scratches his daughter's head "extremely hard" to get her to fall asleep. The 46-year-old actor - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with wife Kristen Bell - revealed the trick he has learned to use on his younger daughter at bedtime. He said: "I figured out...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Dax Shepard’s Screentime Discipline Backfired Hilariously

Figuring out the best way to discipline your kid is a daunting task for any parent and, to be totally frank, mistakes are simply part of the process. Even the internet’s favorite cool parents, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell had their own trial by error when it came to punishing their daughters Lincoln and Delta.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kristen Bell Shares Her Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

We interviewed Kristen because we think you'll like her picks. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Shipt. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Anyone else experiencing new levels of stress now...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dax Shepard Recovering After Struggling With Annoying Health Issue for 50 Hours

Dax Shepard is recovering after a harrowing ordeal that likely pales in comparison to other more serious harrowing ordeals, but it still earns the name. The CHiPs and Bless This Mess star revealed on Instagram that he suffered for 50 hours from an affliction that has caught many in its frigid grip over the years. That's right, 50 hours of hiccups.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kristen Bell Shares the Best Gift She’s Ever Given (and Received)

As we head into the final stretch of the year, we spoke with Kristen Bell about how she prioritizes her time and the best gift she’s ever given and received. We also got the scoop on her latest launch for Happy Dance (her skincare line): a sumptuous hand cream that somehow manages to be keyboard and touchscreen friendly.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kristen Bell's The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window Trailer Released By Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window just got a trailer from Netflix. Kristen Bell stars in the wild comedy and psychological drama hybrid. The Woman in the Window serves as a bit of a reference for the project. Back then, Amy Adams witnessed a murder in her neighbor's apartment building but struggled with getting people to buy her story. Now, Bell will invert that wild premise for some laughs along with tension. Her character, Anna, loves wine and finds joy hanging out in her apartment. But, when Tom Riley moves in as the handsome new man next door with a young daughter, things get weird. Bell's character is pretty sure she saw a murder, but can't really be too positive about it. (On the count of all that wine and some prescription medications…) But, it will be up to her to get to the bottom of this strange situation. Is Riley's character guilty? Well, you'll have to tune in and find out.
TV & VIDEOS

