Seahawks Sign DB Gavin Heslop From Practice Squad, Place S Jamal Adams On Injured Reserve

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "Well, we had a really nice day today. Took us a while to get going. They had a nice opening drive, a really good drive and then our guys settled in and did a really good job on the defensive side of the ball. Again, holding the guys to 60 yards, 70 last week, that's really consistent play from a team that is trying to be balanced and all of that, so that's a nice job and I'll take those all day long. Again, we get a shut out in the second half, played really good, it much be those half time adjustments. We are going to want to know exactly what those were. I'm pleased that we continue to find a way to play good consistent football on the defensive side of the ball. It was a big day on offense, and we converted on third downs, we ran the football, no sacks. Great day to see Rashaad Penny come out like that, so happy to see that. We've been waiting and you'll all been waiting too. Thrilled to see that he really got loose, and you can see the explosion and the play making that he's got. It was on full display today. Those of us who watch Tyler Lockett on a regular basis, I mean this was another masterpiece today of just body control, getting open, using the sideline, the balls that rushed through to him. Just such a graceful, beautiful athlete. I was thinking about Lance Alworth, a guy who back in the day used to be so graceful. Tyler just looked, just unbelievably on it today and did a great job. A bunch of yards and the big touchdown right before the half. Russell (Wilson) threw a great deep ball right there to get score before half. So, it's also worth noting how consistent the offensive line played today. Jake Curan got his first start and did a heck of a job just hanging in there with the fellas. I'm really proud of him but that whole group did a great job. 193 yards rushing is a big day for us and no sacks and all that is beautiful. The last thing I'll say is the third downs really did tell the story again. We have a big day on third down on offense. You can see that, and it was frustrating, but it was great to see them do that today, 7 for 13 and the defense did really well on third down. Again, we are on there. It's a continuation. No turnovers by the offense too. Ain't nothing more important than that so it gave us a chance."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO