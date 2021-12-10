ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Sign DB Gavin Heslop From Practice Squad, Place S Jamal Adams On Injured Reserve

By John Boyle
seattle Seahawks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks signed defensive back Gavin Heslop to the 53-man roster from their practice squad on Friday, giving them additional depth in their secondary with Jamal Adams out for the season due to the shoulder...

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
seattle Seahawks

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Run Away In Second Half Of 33-13 Win vs. Texans

HOUSTON—The game hardly started off like the Seahawks would have hoped, with the NFL's 32nd-ranked offense marching down the field for a quick touchdown to give the Texans an early 7-0 lead. The Seahawks settled in eventually, however, and with Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett both enjoying huge games,...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Full Highlights: Seahawks 33, Texans 13

Watch the top plays from Seattle's Week 14 win over the Houston Texans. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson makes a perfect pass to WR Tyler Lockett along the sideline for leaping 29-yard grab Sunday against the Houston Texans. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett makes another beautiful sideline grab for 24...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks LT Duane Brown Returning To Houston For First Time Since 2017 Trade

The last time the Seahawks played the Texans, Duane Brown was playing left tackle for Houston, his first game back with the team after he held out for almost half a season. Days after that game, Brown was traded from Houston to the Seahawks, the team he had just played against, kicking off a second chapter of what has been a very successful NFL career for the 14-year veteran. And now, for the first time since that memorable 2017 game, the Seahawks and Texans are facing each other again, which means for Brown a return trip to the city he called home for the first decade of his career.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Elevate LB Edmond Robinson From Practice Squad

The Seahawks elevated linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at Houston, adding not just linebacker depth but also a player who figures to contribute on special teams. Robinson, who signed to Seattle's practice squad last month, has appeared in 35 career games, playing primarily on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Practice Squad#American Football#Injured Reserve
seattle Seahawks

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 33-13 Victory Over The Houston Texans

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Monday, December 13 — about your Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks offense was out in full force on Sunday as the Seahawks collected a second consecutive win for the first time this season, defeating the Texans by a score of 33-13. The Hawks held just a three point lead heading into halftime, 16-13, but the defense pitched a second half shutout for the second straight week, allowing the Seahawks to coast to their easiest win of the season so far.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks' Week 14 Win In Houston

The Seahawks won their second game in a row, a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans that featured a dominant second-half performance by the defense, big plays on offense and career-best game for a player who has battled through a lot during his four-year career. In addition to that final score, here are 12 numbers that helped tell the story of Seattle's Week 14 win in Houston that improved its record to 5-8: 150.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Locket's "Masterpiece" Performance Places Him In Rare Company

HOUSTON—Tyler Lockett stat line shows an impressive performance for the Seahawks receiver, who caught five passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Impressive as they are, however, those numbers don't come close to illustrating how good Lockett was in Seattle's 33-13 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Whether...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 33-13 Win Over The Texans

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "Well, we had a really nice day today. Took us a while to get going. They had a nice opening drive, a really good drive and then our guys settled in and did a really good job on the defensive side of the ball. Again, holding the guys to 60 yards, 70 last week, that's really consistent play from a team that is trying to be balanced and all of that, so that's a nice job and I'll take those all day long. Again, we get a shut out in the second half, played really good, it much be those half time adjustments. We are going to want to know exactly what those were. I'm pleased that we continue to find a way to play good consistent football on the defensive side of the ball. It was a big day on offense, and we converted on third downs, we ran the football, no sacks. Great day to see Rashaad Penny come out like that, so happy to see that. We've been waiting and you'll all been waiting too. Thrilled to see that he really got loose, and you can see the explosion and the play making that he's got. It was on full display today. Those of us who watch Tyler Lockett on a regular basis, I mean this was another masterpiece today of just body control, getting open, using the sideline, the balls that rushed through to him. Just such a graceful, beautiful athlete. I was thinking about Lance Alworth, a guy who back in the day used to be so graceful. Tyler just looked, just unbelievably on it today and did a great job. A bunch of yards and the big touchdown right before the half. Russell (Wilson) threw a great deep ball right there to get score before half. So, it's also worth noting how consistent the offensive line played today. Jake Curan got his first start and did a heck of a job just hanging in there with the fellas. I'm really proud of him but that whole group did a great job. 193 yards rushing is a big day for us and no sacks and all that is beautiful. The last thing I'll say is the third downs really did tell the story again. We have a big day on third down on offense. You can see that, and it was frustrating, but it was great to see them do that today, 7 for 13 and the defense did really well on third down. Again, we are on there. It's a continuation. No turnovers by the offense too. Ain't nothing more important than that so it gave us a chance."
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy