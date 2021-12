Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.

