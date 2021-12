Response to 12/4/21 letter titled "Continued DEI focus is needed." Thank you Gretchen Steen for your concern. Lake George students and parents are proud of our Indian Warrior logo that keeps alive and honors the Native American heritage and local history of our area. By phasing it out, it only seems to further phase out the Native American history. Who would want to do that?

