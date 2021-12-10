Win tix to see Arlo McKinley with Senora May at Headliners!

Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown and it’s been a blast from the past. We’ve had so many great entries for this series, I wish we could have posted all of them but it had to end sometime and today is the day as the Countdown comes to a close. Thanks to everybody who contributed their talents and time and proved once again that the Louisville music scene is one of the best in the country. We are so lucky!

