Win tix to see Arlo McKinley with Senora May at Headliners!

It's time to get out in the world again and see some shows!
Carlos Santana has been entertaining crowds for over 50 years, and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. The 74-year-old guitarist announced that he and his band will head out on the Blessing and Miracles tour in 2022. The 15-date run begins on March 25th and includes a stop at the Ford Center in Evansville.
Weird Al Yankovic will be in Michigan on May 20th, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre for “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”. Don’t miss out on this ridiculously awesome night! Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10th at 10 A.M. and will be available for purchase at www.TicketMaster.com.
Listen for special holiday programs from your favorite WFPK hosts, American Routes, Sound Opinions, and more! And we’ll ring in the New Year with Elektra recording artists, Bendigo Fletcher, live from Headliners!. CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24. –WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (6-9 AM) Grab your morning coffee and tune in...
Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. How about an instrumental to add to the already several fantastic renditions of songs from the 60’s so far in our series? Why yes, that would be lovely and who better than the instrumental group Squeeze-bot to cover The Beatles’ 1969 song “Come Together” from the Abbey Road album? They also sneak in the famous riff from “She’s So Heavy” for some squeezy fun. Armed with Banjo, Accordion, Tuba, and Drums, give this piece a chance!
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Paying tribute to their home state once again, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced the Texas Moon EP, the follow up to last year’s Texas Sun. The new project will be out February 18th via Dead Oceans. As a preview, they’ve released the soulful, funky first single, “B-Side.”
A soundtrack for Questlove‘s critically-acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul, which depicts the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, has officially been announced. The film unearthed previously unseen performances from legendary artists like B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and many more. It received the U.S. Documentary Competition’s Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award, and has been nominated for Best Music Film Grammy award.
According to multiple outlets, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees has passed away. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
Olivia Rodrigo is the most recent artist to contribute to the series of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. While the classic Tiny Desk is missed, the pandemic edition of the concert series has allowed artists to perform in a location of their choosing, leading to some unique choices. Rodrigo’s is one of the most unique, as she and her band took to a DMV to perform a few songs from her newest album Sour. They started things off with “Good 4 U,” before going into “Traitor” and “Drivers License,” and finishing with “Deja Vu.”
The War On Drugs will perform an exclusive, global livestream filmed at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, in support of their new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event happens tomorrow (Thursday, December 9th) and features songs from the...
Well, Dee Dee Ramone did write “Pet Sematary”, after all. It seems the gravesite of late Ramones member, born Douglas Colvin, is the place to be– if you’re a duck. It all started with a Los Angeles couple, actor Coyote Shivers and his partner Pleasant Gehman, who took in five ducks from a friend who couldn’t keep them where he lived.
Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. Danny Cash fronts the Louisville band Hawks and they’ve offered up their version of The Rolling Stones most politically charged song from 1968, “Street Fighting Man” which appeared on their album Beggars Banquet. Hawks went a bit further with lots of imagery in their video from the 1960’s as well. The song resonates still in 2021.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Indie rocker Mitski has released the stunning new song “Heat Lightning.” It’s a hypnotic, slow burning track inspired by bouts of insomnia. The song will appear on her upcoming release, Laurel Hell, due for release February 4, via Dead Oceans.
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Longtime WFPK favorites, Old Crow Medicine Show announced their upcoming new album with the release of the title track and video for “Paint This Town.” It’s a jangly roots-rock number that recalls the nostalgia of teenage life in small town America, with all its boredom and rebellious glory.
Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown and it’s been a blast from the past. We’ve had so many great entries for this series, I wish we could have posted all of them but it had to end sometime and today is the day as the Countdown comes to a close. Thanks to everybody who contributed their talents and time and proved once again that the Louisville music scene is one of the best in the country. We are so lucky!
Animal Collective has returned with another offering from their upcoming album Time Skiffs. The new song is titled “Walker” and arrived with an abstract new music video. It follows the release of the album’s lead single “Prester John.”. Animal Collective‘s Panda Bear shared with Zane Lowe...
