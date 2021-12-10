ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Which is safer: a roundabout or a traffic light?

By Jim Thorn
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

There is an army training exercise wherein recruits are taught to scramble across an open field on their bellies while rifles fire a continuous stream of bullets about a foot off the ground....

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Traffic changes announced for viewing Veterans United light show

Columbia's Public Works Department announced a traffic change for people wanting to see the Veterans United drive-thru holiday lights show. Traffic on East Southampton Drive will be restricted from Providence Road to State Farm Parkway between 7 pm and 10:30 pm from December 7-19. Drivers are encouraged to start on...
COLUMBIA, MO
WBKO

New working traffic light on Lovers Lane Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new traffic signal at the intersection of KY 880 Lovers Lane, First Boulevard, and Hub Boulevard in Bowling Green will become operational on Monday, Dec. 6 around 9 a.m. Message boards are in place to warn motorists of the new traffic signal. Since the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Fox5 KVVU

High winds down traffic light pole in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds downed a traffic light pole in Henderson early Thursday morning, causing traffic delays in the area. According to Henderson police, only one lane was open on southbound Green Valley Parkway between E. Sunset Road and Cedarhurst Circle. Northbound lanes are open. Avoid the area.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Roundabout#Open Field
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

After 12 Accidents a Month Gardiner Intersection Finally Getting Traffic Light

After years of asking, the Ulster County town of Gardiner is finally getting light at one of the area's most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Route 44/55 and Bruynswick Road in Gardiner has seen its fair share of car accidents over the years. According to Brian Stiscia, Gardiner's town highway superintendent, he sees around 12 accidents a month at the intersection, and he thinks adding a traffic light will hopefully bring those numbers down and save lives.
GARDINER, NY
WBKO

Traffic light out in Simpson County due to truck crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are on the scene of a truck crash in Simpson County after a commercial truck overturned. The traffic signal at the I-65 northbound exit 2 location at U.S. 31-W in Simpson County is now out due to that truck crash. Crews are on scene...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Morning Journal

Amherst-Lorain: Traffic roundabouts an option at line on west side

Traffic roundabouts could be an alternative to more stop lights and turn lanes as Lorain’s west side continues growing near Amherst. On Dec. 13, a Lorain City Council Streets & Utilities Committee is set to discuss plans known as the Lorain/Amherst Western Gateway Improvements. The project is a collaboration...
LORAIN, OH
The US Sun

Who invented the traffic light?

TRAFFIC lights were first used before the cars we most associate them with today even existed. Signalling lights were used on railways during the 19th century - but the first patent for the three-light traffic light system was not given until the 1920s. So who came up with it?. Who...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
HometownLife.com

Long-demanded traffic light coming to treacherous Canton Township intersection

One of the most crash-prone (not related to Ford Road) and funkiest intersections in Canton Township is on the verge of getting significantly safer and a lot less funky. The point in southwest Canton where Ridge, Denton and Saltz roads converge has become a hotspot for traffic accidents for several years, especially since the construction of nearby massive residential developments like Cherry Hill Village generated much higher volumes of traffic on the former rural stretch of roadways.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Good News Network

Impact-Absorbing Traffic Light Poles Could Save Lives

Things which bend but don’t break tend to be revolutionary, and an Australian firm hopes that the nation’s drivers will agree the next time they smash their car into a traffic light. Australians pay close to $90 million a year in damage and injuries from collisions with traffic lights, but...
TRAFFIC
Skagit Valley Herald

Construction of Bayview roundabout delayed

A mistake in the design of a new $1.2 million roundabout near Bay View has pushed completion of the project deeper into 2022. Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said the roundabout at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is on track to be completed in the spring or summer.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
thesandpaper.net

28th Street Traffic Light Returns to Full Cycle Dec. 9

Be prepared to stop. That’s the overarching message of the electronic sign posted on Long Beach Boulevard for motorists to see as they enter Ship Bottom from all points south as officials announce the traffic signal at 28th Street with return to fully functioning this week. “Our people just...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
KTVU FOX 2

Traffic plan for safer streets approved by Alameda City Council

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A floral memorial still sits by a crosswalk on Alameda's Shoreline Drive near Grand Street, a tribute and reminder of what happened there. A car struck and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan while she was walking her dog in a crosswalk last month. Chan's death perhaps...
ALAMEDA, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Local agencies pitch collaborative traffic center for safer CNY transit

When you hear the word traffic, it usually brings a negative idea to mind. But when it comes to transportation, it’s a key part of a communities’ success. Local agencies are developing plans to maintain and promote an even safer commute with a collaborative Traffic Management Center for Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
wypr.org

Why can’t Baltimore synchronize its traffic lights?

This week, a listener asks why Baltimore’s traffic-light network seems so poorly organized, so we talk with the engineers behind the system. And Aaron does an experiment to calculate how much time we spend waiting at red lights. This episode, we hear from:. William Haynes, Chief of the Traffic Division...
BALTIMORE, MD
classichits106.com

Celebration of Lights success leads to traffic changes this weekend

LASALLE – The bigger and better Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in LaSalle have already brought holiday cheer to thousands this year, and with more visitors than ever expected for this weekend, they have announced a change in traffic patterns around the display. On Friday and Saturday nights between 5 PM – 10 PM visitors will have to use the US Route 6 at East 5th Road entrance to get in line for the park. To exit at the end of the holiday light display, you will be asked to go north on East 5th, then over to North 29th to be guided by signs back to I-39 or US Route 6. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove noted the feedback of the bigger display has been very positive.
LASALLE, IL
WHEC TV-10

MAP: Several traffic lights still out due to power outage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— It's been two days since whipping winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Monroe County, and as of Monday, there are still several thousand outages, including at some stoplights. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Tweeted out a few traffic light locations without...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy