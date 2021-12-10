Which is safer: a roundabout or a traffic light?

LASALLE – The bigger and better Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in LaSalle have already brought holiday cheer to thousands this year, and with more visitors than ever expected for this weekend, they have announced a change in traffic patterns around the display. On Friday and Saturday nights between 5 PM – 10 PM visitors will have to use the US Route 6 at East 5th Road entrance to get in line for the park. To exit at the end of the holiday light display, you will be asked to go north on East 5th, then over to North 29th to be guided by signs back to I-39 or US Route 6. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove noted the feedback of the bigger display has been very positive.

