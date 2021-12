Winners And Losers From The Chargers Week 14 Win Against The Giants. The Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 victory against the Giants was actually not as close as the score would even indicate. The Chargers really took control of the game from the beginning and had maybe their most complete game of the year. Mind you, it came against a middling Giants team with their second-string quarterback, but it’s still nice to string together back-to-back wins especially after an inconsistent season.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO