Premier League

Chelsea consider recalling Gilmour from Norwich

By Paul Vegas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are considering recalling Billy Gilmour from his loan with Norwich City. Goal says Chelsea could turn to their young academy star Gilmour if their injury problems continue in midfield. The Blues have the option to cut...

Norwich midfielder Gilmour on Man Utd defeat: Goals win you games

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour concedes failing to take their chances handed Manchester United victory over Saturday. A 75th minute penalty scored by Cristiano Ronaldo won the game for United. Gilmour said, "We had a lot of opportunities. We never took our chances. Fair play to David de Gea, but...
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
It’s past time for Chelsea to consider something besides three at the back

When Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, the biggest immediate change he made was putting the team into a 3-4-3. Frank Lampard had dabbled in the formation but, towards the end, showed little desire to break away from his preferred 4-3-3 with dual eights. Lampard was very much a “well, just outscore them” sort of guy and when the goals dried up the team had little else to lean on.
DONE DEAL: Norwich land ex-Chelsea prospect Dubem Eze via Derby

Norwich City have snapped up Dubem Eze from Derby County. Dubem Eze has signed a scholarship agreement with Norwich City, and will join up with the club's Under-18s for the rest of the 2021/22 season. Eze, 16, joins the club from Derby County, who he joined in April 2021 from...
Five talking points from Man United vs Norwich

A narrow win for the Manchester side. Manchester United defeated Norwich 1-0 on Saturday evening thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. Ralf Rangnick’s team now have two wins out of two in the Premier League, with no goals conceded. However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for the new boss.
Arsenal hero Keown expects Aubameyang to be stripped of captaincy

Arsenal hero Martin Keown expects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be stripped of the captaincy after his axing against Southampton. There have been suggestions that the 32-year-old returned late from a trip abroad and former Arsenal defender Keown stated that Aubameyang's actions aren't befitting of being the club's captain. Speaking on Match...
West Ham manager Moyes slams referee penalty call after Burnley draw

David Moyes has questioned why West Ham United weren't awarded a penalty in the goalless draw with Burnley on Sunday. Craig Dawson was brought down by Dwight McNeil in the box late in the first-half, but referee Graham Scott did not point to the spot. VAR upheld Scott's decision and...
Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
​Man Utd eyeing Marseille contract rebel Kamara

Manchester United are showing interest in Marseille contract rebel Boubacar Kamara. The midfielder is a target for interim boss Ralf Rangnick, per The Athletic. United have been linked with Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig, along with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. However, Karama is emerging as an option, given he is...
Ex-Chelsea defender Gallas: Szalai can make it at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas is backing Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai for a move to Stamford Bridge. The Hungary international is being linked with a January switch to the European champions. Gallas, who is now a youth coach in Hungary with MTK, said: "Szalai is a strong and fast player.
