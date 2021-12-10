Las Vegas Apparel Is Back For 2022! Here’s What You Need To Know

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…. Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge highlights six figures accelerating change. The annual Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is back for the third time, with TH himself and Yara Shahidi serving on the judging panel. The initiative has welcomed entrepreneurs to share their business ideas which are aimed at solving age-old fashion industry issues. Today, parent company PVH introduced the six global finalists of the 2021 Challenge, who were selected from over 430 applications. Building on the brand’s sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the program strives to continue amplifying and supporting Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive future of fashion. The six finalists will pitch their business ideas to a jury panel consisting of business and sustainability leaders at the virtual global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event on January 12-13, 2022, with a grand prize of €200,000 being divided between the two winners, as well as mentorship from Hilfiger. The six finalists are: Clothes to Good, Haelixa, MAFI MAFI, Lalaland, SOKO, and UZURI K&Y. Find out more about them here.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO