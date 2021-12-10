ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

928 Grayson Square

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen house 12/11/2021 from 12pm until 2pm. Move-in ready end of group in sought after Majors Choice. 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a finished basement with a fireplace and full bath and walkouts to a fenced yard backing up to woods. 2 total fireplaces, hardwood floors...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
MARYLAND CITY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8750 N West Road

Come experience love at first sight! Many updates added in recent years including fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, some new kitchen cabinets/counters, new washer& dryer, and a completely new bathroom. A new HVAC system was added in 2020 and new front deck is 2021. Location is convenient to much of the area. Easily access Rt 13 or Rt 50, and just minutes to the Mall, Hospital and College. This cozy ranch style home offers easy living. It has been meticulously cared for by a loving Seller. Home is nestled on well over one half acre screaming country charm. As you pull in the driveway off the quiet road, you instantly get the feeling of being home. The cozy family room serves as the ideal gathering spot. A partially updated kitchen is efficiently designed providing ample storage and counter space. The spacious laundry room acts as a multifunctional space designed to be both attractive and efficient. There is an expansive deck, approx. 16x20, off the rear of the home connecting to a spacious yard w/ mature trees. The fenced yard offers the room and creative freedom to build it out just the way you want it while offering a more sheltered environment for children and pets. Bring everyone together by providing the space for fun. Enjoy a movie night on a projector screen, roast marshmallows by your fire pit, lay out and look at the stars, bring out the bounce house and enjoy all that this park like setting can offer. 2 Sheds are included to store all of your toys and joys. The place to start is here. You do not need to break the bank to buy this home, especially w/ today+GGs rates. Earning equity makes much more sense. Best of all-it could be yours if you do not hesitate. Hurry! This one won+GGt last long.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
CULPEPER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majors Choice#Classic Realty Ltd#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6711 Holabird

REAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE BIDDING!! Online Bidding Opens - Friday, January 7, 2022 Live Onsite Auction - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. List price is opening bid only. The property is located within an Opportunity Zone, providing an array of incentives for property and business owners. The property is also located within a Baltimore City Enterprise Zone, providing additional tax and employment incentives. Features include all brick and masonry construction, commercial show windows and large sign structure. The property is currently rented for $2,060 per month.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Port Tobacco Road

So many possibilities with this property. The new owner could update the current home, add an addition to the home or take down the current home and build new construction on this desirable lot. The home features two enclosed porches, one at the front and one at the side of the home. It even includes a back porch. There are two outbuildings with electric. The home has a cellar that houses the utilities. The home is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21 Turk Garth

This spacious and well-maintained townhouse sits nestled away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked back far enough to avoid all the traffic, while still remaining close enough to major roads and highways. This dazzling townhouse allows massive amounts of natural sunlight to pour inside. A newly installed plush carpet has been installed on the 2nd floor, steps, and basement. The freshly painted townhouse boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious kitchen. And let the entertaining begin on this large deck overlooking the enchanting fenced-in yard. A new roof was also installed in 2017 and is still under a transferable warranty. This home is truly a turn-key home. This rare gem in Catonsville will not last long. Get your offers in before this rare find is gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6515 Detroit

Impressive renovation of this spacious Dundalk Home! Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 3 full baths, large detached garage, rear deck for entertaining. 3 Finished levels. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!. Listing courtesy of Exit Results Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

880 Geyer Drive

Welcome home to 880 Geyer Drive! Upon entering this lovely home, you are greeted with a beautiful open concept living room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Are outdoor living spaces on your wishlist? We+GGve got you covered there too. Enjoy a quiet summer evening on your front porch. The rear hard scape is perfect for those summer barbecues. Call today for your private showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Greenfield Road

Beautifully maintained brick ranch home located in one of the prime neighborhoods in the town of Luray. Boasts single floor living with a main bedroom/bath suite, plus two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. Cozy up to the brick gas fireplace inside, or enjoy the outdoors in the fully screened porch. The property has an attached carport as well as a two car detached garage with electric lights/outlets and a flue for a woodstove. Full basement with walkout stairs.
LURAY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 24 Fairview Drive

Waterfront Lot with approx. 55+ft of shoreline nestled in a quiet cove, on the Private side of Lake Anna. This lot offers water views, and farm views in a newly developed subdivision. Listing courtesy of Lakeside Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

261 Berkmore Place , 1B

Great potential on this middle parcel of a well established business and location. Property offer plenty of parking and front and rear accesses. A large atrium up front offers rental space. Public utilities are installed and internet. Plenty of space for multiple businesses if needed. Share common maintenance is a plus with the other owners. Lots of daily traffic and flourishing businesses as neighbors. A must see!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
NORFOLK, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy