Psych Sheet Posted for FINA Short Course World Championships; Seven Gold Medalists from Tokyo Set to Compete. The 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships begin Thursday, December 16 in Abu Dhabi and run for six days, and Omega Timing has posted the entries for all events. The meet was delayed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while most of the sport’s biggest names will be missing in the aftermath of the Olympic and the ISL season, several will be in attendance to cap off the 2021 calendar year.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 HOUR AGO