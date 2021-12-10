2104 W Saratoga Street

Seldom if ever will you find an offering more special than this iconic home in Old Town Alexandria. With over 5,000 feet of curated living space spread out over three levels, the brick structure at 314 Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria has a storied past and a remarkable transformation, courtesy of noted architect Mark McInturff.The building dates to 1880, when it was a carriage house, before serving as a corner general store for much of the 20th century. A couple of commercial incarnations later, the building became a modern showcase residence with 3 bedroom, 4.5 baths, numerous other living spaces, and a fully finished lower level with a salon-like ambiance.Entering through a wide door, gorgeous blonde hardwood floors and a large foyer are revealed. A stylish powder room with a trough sink is to one side. A chic sitting area transitions to dramatic open spaces with towering ceilings and art gallery finishes. A kitchen worthy of a magazine cover extends along one wall, featuring Snaidero Italian cabinetry, a long black granite island, and professional-grade Thermador and Sub-Zero appliances. An opposite wall of eight-foot-tall windows at street level, lends the feel of a modern diner. The cooking/dining area flows into another artful living space with a fireplace and giant windows accented by sliding parchment walls for added privacy.Sleeping quarters are found upstairs, including an airy owners+GG suite with a giant walk-in closet, huge windows and an exquisite en-suite bath with a twin sink vanity and glass steam shower. A lovely sitting room with a fireplace and balcony could also serve as an office or extra bedroom. On the opposite end is a second bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, built-ins, skylights and a recently renovated full bath. Bonus features include a washer and dryer, and an additional hallway bath with skylight.The finished lower level is perfect for media, music, games and guests. Beautiful full-height cabinetry, cedar paneling, a kitchenette and a full bath add to the picture. There+GGs also a guest bedroom as well as an additional laundry room. It+GGs all part of a remarkable cosmopolitan living experience in the heart of Old Town, less than three blocks from Founders Park and the Potomac River.Living in Old Town AlexandriaThe one of a kind home at the corner of Royal and Queen Streets is ideally located in Old Town Alexandria, surrounded by history and culture. The street itself is lined with trees and brick sidewalks, right in the heart of the historic city+GGs waterfront district. Take a leisurely stroll down to the harbor and Founders Park, or head a couple blocks west to King Street, the legendary dining and shopping mecca.Picturesque alleyways, art galleries and incredible eateries are all part of what makes this one of the nation+GGs favorite destination places. Walk to Momo Sushi & Caf+-, Gadsby+GGs Tavern, Old Hat Bar, the Torpedo Factory Art Center, the Old Town Farmers+GG Market, the King Street Trolley and so much more!

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO