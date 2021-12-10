ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All’s Well That Ends Well, But Gold Is Far From Finished

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFundamentals are as strong as ever, but gold has to go some way down before it can resume its uptrend. While inflation, the S&P 500, WTI and copper have all soared, 2021 has been extremely unkind to precious metals. Gold has declined by 6.25%, silver by 16.66% and the Gold Miners...

Silver May Slide Lower After Recovery

Think Gold and Silver are Due for a Bounce? Then Buy These 4 ETFs

Gold and silver prices declined this week as investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision after the latest CPI inflation report. However, prices rose marginally today, and analysts expect gold prices to rise to $1,900 per ounce in 2022. Furthermore, rising inflation could make holding precious metals more attractive than holding U.S. dollars. Hence, the SPDR Gold (GLD), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX), iShares Silver (SLV), and Global X Silver Miners (SIL) ETFs might be reasonable bets now. Read on.Precious metals have long been reliable investments in the face of rising prices for consumer goods. However, gold and silver prices have declined this week as the investors anticipated the Fed’s policy decision in response to the latest inflation report. But despite seemingly heading for a fourth straight decline this week, spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,776.23 per ounce, while spot silver prices gained 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce on December 10.
Precious Metals & Energy - Weekly Review and Outlook

Investing.com -- Gold has clung to the high $1,700s despite the threat of a U.S. rate hike getting increasingly closer. But with long-time dovish Fed boss Jerome Powell expected to issue some of his most hawkish assessments ever of the economy in the coming days, one wonders where the yellow metal will be a week from today.
Gold And Silver Look To Recover

Gold traded lower on the 4-hour chart with five waves to the $1750-$1760 area where the yellow metal found some support which has been expected based on divergence and ending diagonal in a fifth wave. We assume that wave A) is finished and that market is headed higher for wave...
Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Safeguard Your Portfolio Against Inflation

Dividend stocks are a powerful hedge against inflation. Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck both offer top-notch dividend yields, reasonable growth prospects, and attractive valuations. Inflation is a major worry for investors right now, and for good reason. In November, the consumer price index (CPI) skyrocketed by 6.8% year over year....
3 “Perfect For 2022” Dividends Paying 8.2% (And Selling For 20% Off)

I shudder when folks tell me their portfolios can’t give them a decent income stream. Because I know there’s an easy way for them to get safe 8%+ payouts—and everyone misses it. Let’s be honest. When it comes to investing, most people limit themselves to the blue...
The fear of rate hikes ahead of the Fed meeting is causing investors to hoard cash, flashing a contrarian 'buy' signal for stocks, Bank of America says

Investors' fear over potential interest rate hikes by the Fed surged in Bank of America's latest fund manager survey. The fear of hawkish central banks has sparked a jump in cash raising by investors, creating a contrarian buy signal. "Investors [are] very cautious but few [are] outright bearish," Bank of...
