Best Actor: It’s Will Smith vs Benedict Cumberbatch, But Watch Out for Denzel

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s really not even close. The Best Actor race this year has already been narrowed down to two frontrunners and a spoiler: King Richard’s Will Smith and The Power of the Dog’s Benedict Cumberbatch with The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Denzel Washington acting as a very serious spoiler. The rest of the...

