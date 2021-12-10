Best Actor: It’s Will Smith vs Benedict Cumberbatch, But Watch Out for Denzel

One of Hollywood’s top leading men, Benedict Cumberbatch is the star of a new western film called “The Power of The Dog.”. Benedict Cumberbatch plays grizzled cowboy Phil Burbank in the highly acclaimed western film. “The Power of The Dog” is a break from the norm for Cumberbatch. Some of his best work came from playing Sherlock Holmes in “Sherlock” and Dr. Strange in the Marvel Universe. Both Cumberbatch and the film itself have received high praise from critics and movie watchers alike. Many believe his part in “The Power of The Dog” will earn him numerous award nominations as award season is upon us. Burbank is an aging cowboy with a disdain for practically everyone and everything around him. Jesse Plemmons and Kirsten Dunst also have starring roles in the hit film that is now streaming on Netflix. The actors reunite after doing excellent work in the second season of the “Fargo” television series.

