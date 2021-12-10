ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 14 vs. Bears

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers listed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as questionable and ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari and receiver Randall Cobb for Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ final injury report of Week 14:

Questionable

LB De’Vondre Campbell (illness): Campbell spent the last 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list but returned to practice on Friday. The Packers are confident he will play against the Bears as long as he passes through the final stages of the return-to-play protocol. If Campbell can’t go, the Packers would need to lean more on Krys Barnes and Oren Burks at inside linebacker. His status is worth monitoring over the next two days. As always, inactives are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Out

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): The All-Pro is still recovering from a knee scope. He didn’t practice all week, meaning his highly-anticipated return to the field will have to wait at least another week. Yosh Nijman is expected to start again at left tackle.

WR Randall Cobb (core): The Packers’ slot receiver had surgery to fix a core muscle injury and is out indefinitely. Matt LaFleur said the offense will use a variety of players to handle the slot snaps with Cobb out for the foreseeable future. The biggest beneficiary could be Equanimeous St. Brown, who has impressed over the last month. Expect Cobb to go on injured reserve at some point.

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder, IR): He returned to practice this week, but he remains on injured reserve and won’t play Sunday. The Packers are easing him back into the on-field action. There’s a 21-day window for the team to activate him to the 53-man roster, which began Wednesday.

No injury designation (will play)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He actually practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, a good sign for the healing accomplished with the toe. He’ll start.

WR Davante Adams (hamstring): The injury made him a limited participant all week at practice, but he’ll play. No worries here.

CB Kevin King (hip/knee): He’ll return after missing a game with a pair of lower body injuries. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen): The team’s kick returner will also return after missing two games. Like King, he was full at practice on Thursday and Friday.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back): He was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury, but he doesn’t have a designation and will play.

Bears injury report

The Bears ruled out linebacker Cassius Marsh, listed quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver Marquis Goodwin as doubtful and declared defensive end Mario Edwards and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks as questionable for Sunday night.

Of note, running back David Montgomery and receiver Allen Robinson do not have injury designations and will play.

For more on the Bears injury report, check out Bears Wire.

