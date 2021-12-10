ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMITYVILLE BIGFOOT Releasing in 2022 from SRS Cinema

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmityville Bigfoot starring Eric Roberts, Lauren Francessca, Lorelei Linklater, Tuesday Knight, Trent Hagga and Shawn C Phillips comes out 2022 from SRS Cinema. Amityville Chemical Company has a dark secret. One of their latest experiments is about to break...

