Crown Royal Water Break: Laquon Treadwell

Jaguars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.P. Shadrick catches up with veteran wide receiver...

www.jaguars.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
NewsBreak
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Make New Decision On WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans have been without star wideout Julio Jones since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, however, he’s expected to return to the team’s starting lineup. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans plan to activate Jones off injured reserve this Saturday....
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
On3.com

Brady Quinn offers bold take on future of Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady Quinn has the plan to fix the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the proud franchise looks towards the future, a successor to Ben Roethlisberger is needed. Luckily, the former Notre Dame quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst offered the franchise some free insight. “They’ve been trying to subtly or softly find a...
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
