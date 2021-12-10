Looking For A Rewarding Career? City Of Miami Taking 1,000 Fire Department Applications

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you want to make a difference and make an impact on the community, Miami Fire Rescue wants to hire you. Beginning Monday, November 13th, they will begin accepting applications for Firefighter-EMT at 8 a.m. The application period ends Friday, December 17th, or when 1000 applications have been received. Those applying must meet a number of requirements. They must be at least 18-years old, have a standard high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, and have a valid/current State of Florida EMT certification – a State of Florida Paramedic certification is acceptable. Also, they must live in Miami-Dade throughout the application and hiring process until employed by the city. A thorough background check will be performed on each applicant being considered. Those interested should go to Miami.com/Careers-Jobs for more information and how to apply online.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO