ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Looking For A Rewarding Career? City Of Miami Taking 1,000 Fire Department Applications

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a challenging and rewarding career?...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Fire Rescue Looking To Hire Firefighter-EMTs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you want to make a difference and make an impact on the community, Miami Fire Rescue wants to hire you. Beginning Monday, November 13th, they will begin accepting applications for Firefighter-EMT at 8 a.m. The application period ends Friday, December 17th, or when 1000 applications have been received. Those applying must meet a number of requirements. They must be at least 18-years old, have a standard high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, and have a valid/current State of Florida EMT certification – a State of Florida Paramedic certification is acceptable. Also, they must live in Miami-Dade throughout the application and hiring process until employed by the city. A thorough background check will be performed on each applicant being considered. Those interested should go to Miami.com/Careers-Jobs for more information and how to apply online.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Miami Police Department Sees Record Number of Applications In Hours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is not hiring, at least not since a flood of applicants forced them to close off the process within hours. The reason? Possibly because of the departments’ cult following on social media. “Had a DJ up top, kind of like an Ultra [Music...
MIAMI, FL
wyandottedaily.com

Fire Department dog takes honorable mention in contest

A Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department dog named Zoom and his handler, Mike Searcy, received an award Dec. 1 at Station 6 at 9548 State Ave. Zoom received the K9 Aftermath honorable mention award. More than 600 canines entered the competition and received a total of more than 500,000 votes...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX8 News

Triad fire departments look to combat volunteer shortage

(WGHP) — Across the state, volunteer fire departments have continued to struggle to find men and women to respond to calls. At Gumtree Fire & Rescue, over the past 10 years, the number of volunteers has declined by 42%. To make matters worse, the department’s call volume has increased by 42%. However, the state has […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
WBTV

City of Kannapolis Fire Department recruiting Explorers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire Department will host an informational and open enrollment meeting for Explorer Post 001, from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 13 at Fire Station One, 300 Firehouse Drive. The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
SFGate

2 Alabama friends missing on California trip were murdered, police say

Two friends from Alabama who flew to Sacramento to enjoy a California vacation have likely been murdered, police say. LaDexter Pelt, 25, of Greene County, Ala., and John DuBose Jr., 20, of Tuscaloosa arrived at Sacramento International Airport on the morning of November 4. Surveillance footage obtained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows the men getting into a dark blue, four-door sedan, potentially a Nissan or Toyota, at the airport. According to family members, their last contact was a confirmation from Pelt to his mother that he'd arrived in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myq105.com

2-Year-Old Spots Alligator Outside Restaurant in Florida

A Florida man and his 2-year-old son got quite the surprise before heading to dinner in Jacksonville, Florida. Joe Brenner and his son were waiting outside of a restaurant in Jacksonville when he heard his son say ‘turtle’ as he was looking into a storm drain. But it wasn’t exactly a turtle. It was actually a 6-foot gator.
FLORIDA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man smashes glass case at Chicago Lamborghini showroom, runs out with $1 million in watches

CHICAGO - Another day, another brazen robbery at a business in Chicago's pricey Near North Side neighborhood. This time, the target was the ritzy Gold Coast Auto Gallery. On Saturday afternoon, two people came to rob this showroom for Lamborghinis and Bentleys. One stayed by the door with a gun. The other used a hammer to smash a display case and grabbed a million dollars worth of watches. Ten customers including children were in the showroom at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami
Seattle Times

Man carried loaded handgun on American Airlines flight from Barbados to Miami, officials say

An 83-year-old passenger boarded an American Airlines flight in Barbados last month with a loaded Ruger revolver in his pants pocket, then flew to Miami, authorities said. The breach at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport raised questions about the level of security in the Caribbean nation, a popular vacation destination. An international team from the Transportation Security Administration will travel to work with local officials on improvements, the agency said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

South Florida Philanthropist Michael Capponi In Kentucky Helping With Tornado Relief Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history. President Biden declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help. The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with relief efforts. Capponi and his team landed...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox35orlando.com

Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you think of Christmas, thoughts of snow and cold weather fill the mind. However, in Florida, think again. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a deep dive into the long-range forecast for the state and observed trends that show rather warm weather this month.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Corvina in Boca, Drift in Delray and Holly Blue in Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Holly Blue, Fort Lauderdale Chef Giovanni Rocchio (Valentino) returns to the Fort Lauderdale dining scene with Holly Blue, an ambitious, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Denver

Dog Rescued From Denver Lake After Falling Through Thin Layer Of Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a small lake at the Park Hill golf course on Saturday morning after a dog fell through a thin layer of ice. (credit: CBS) Denver fire officials say the dog was rescued, and there were no other injuries. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area received its first measurable amount of snow this week. With the snow came frigid temperatures on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) However, those frigid temperatures are expected to evaporate as the weekend continues with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s for many areas by Sunday.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Over 1,000 without power in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some residents across the Miami Valley are experiencing power outages as severe storms move through the area. As of 6:20 a.m. more than 1,000 are without power in the Miami Valley. AES Ohio is reporting outages in the following counties:. Auglaize: 1. Champaign: 4. Clinton: 321.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Termini Brothers Bakery Thanks Philadelphia Shops For Saving Christmas Cannolis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia is sharing a Christmas miracle — involving cannolis. Their 80-year-old “dough breaker,” used to make their famous cannolis, broke last week. That put the Christmas cannoli shell production process in jeopardy. In a Facebook post, the bakery said the pin that holds the shaft sheered off, and there are no replacement parts. With just three bins of shells left in storage, Delri Machine Shop and Port Richmond Tool And Die came to the rescue. They worked around the clock to fix the machine. It was delivered Friday with a single bin of shells left.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy