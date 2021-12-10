ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to Host 2020 Census Presentation

The City of South Bend’s Department of Community Investment will host a presentation on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Howard Park Event Center providing an overview of the results of the 2020 Census.

The recent release of population data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the City of South Bend population grew by 2,285 people over the last ten years, the largest increase in the city’s population since the 1960 Census, which tallied population growth throughout the 1950s.

Staff from the Department of Community Investment will provide a detailed look at where the city saw population growth and how it impacted South Bend’s neighborhoods.

The presentation will begin at 1 p.m., but attendees are invited to arrive early for appetizers and beverages.

What: 2020 Census Presentation

Where: Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.

