Seahawks Officially Place Jamal Adams on IR, Sign Gavin Heslop Off Practice Squad

In an unsurprising move, the Seahawks have officially placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Texans. Adams, a three-time All-Pro, is expected to undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery to repair a torn labrum he suffered during the team's 30-23 win over the 49ers this past Sunday.

Putting a bow on his second campaign in Seattle, Adams notched 87 combined tackles and two interceptions. A year removed from setting the NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back (9.5) in 2020, he failed to record a single sack over the course of 12 games.

Taking his spot on the 53-man roster will be defensive back Gavin Heslop—a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook. Known best for his special teams prowess, Heslop had been activated twice from the practice squad for the Seahawks' Week 11 and 12 games against the Cardinals and Washington Football Team, respectively. He recovered an onside kick in the closing seconds of the latter game, though it was wiped away by an illegal formation penalty attributed to Seattle.

Working at right cornerback, Heslop played 77 defensive snaps across the team's three preseason games in August. During that time, he allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 94 yards and forced one pass breakup. He also added 10 combined tackles and a quarterback pressure on two blitz attempts.