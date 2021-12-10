ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Officially Place Jamal Adams on IR, Sign Gavin Heslop Off Practice Squad

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 3 days ago

In an unsurprising move, the Seahawks have officially placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Texans. Adams, a three-time All-Pro, is expected to undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery to repair a torn labrum he suffered during the team's 30-23 win over the 49ers this past Sunday.

Putting a bow on his second campaign in Seattle, Adams notched 87 combined tackles and two interceptions. A year removed from setting the NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back (9.5) in 2020, he failed to record a single sack over the course of 12 games.

Taking his spot on the 53-man roster will be defensive back Gavin Heslop—a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook. Known best for his special teams prowess, Heslop had been activated twice from the practice squad for the Seahawks' Week 11 and 12 games against the Cardinals and Washington Football Team, respectively. He recovered an onside kick in the closing seconds of the latter game, though it was wiped away by an illegal formation penalty attributed to Seattle.

Working at right cornerback, Heslop played 77 defensive snaps across the team's three preseason games in August. During that time, he allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 94 yards and forced one pass breakup. He also added 10 combined tackles and a quarterback pressure on two blitz attempts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks at Texans Week 14 Predictions

Fresh off their first win in over a month, the Seahawks will look to make it two in a row as they head down to Houston for a date with the Texans. Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee hand out their predictions for the game and tell you if Seattle can keep its fading playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Ir#Texans#Cardinals#Washington Football Team
SeahawkMaven

Halftime Observations: Seahawks 16, Texans 13

Despite coming out as flat as the sparsely-populated crowd at NRG Stadium, the Seahawks used a 55-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett to head into the break with a 16-13 lead over the Texans. Here are three quick halftime takeaways from Houston:. 1. Off to the races, Penny...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Face Texans in Week 14

Barely clinging onto playoff life, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will pursue a second straight victory for the first time this season when they hit the road to face Davis Mills and the rebuilding Texans in Week 14. Rebounding from three straight losses upon Wilson's return from finger surgery, Seattle...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' 33-13 Blowout of Texans

The Seahawks rolled to a 33-13 victory over the hapless Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here are five moments that led to Seattle's big win. First quarter: Rashaad Penny 32-yard touchdown run. The Seahawks were down 7-0 and 7-3 early in the first quarter. That was before they orchestrated a touchdown...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks Grind Out 33-13 Road Win Over Texans

While it wasn't the most comforting of victories against an inferior foe, the Seahawks used a pair of touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and a tremendous performance from Rashaad Penny to vault past the hapless Texans for a 33-13 road win. Snagging their second straight win for the first time...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Liftoff in Houston: Rashaad Penny Soars in Career Day As Seahawks Gash Texans

HOUSTON, TX - Aside from warmups, it had been a long, long time since Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny paid a visit to the end zone in an NFL game. Since finding pay dirt against the Vikings on December 2, 2019, 740 days have elapsed. During that time, Penny has undergone knee reconstruction, missed the majority of the 2020 season recovering from that surgery, and failed to run for more than 35 yards in a game while battling a plethora of other ailments. Heck, a new president took the oath of office.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

3 Up, 3 Down: Tyler Lockett Eclipses 1,000-Yard Mark, Rashaad Penny Breaks Out in Seahawks' 33-13 Win Over Texans

The Seahawks will live to fight another day, securing their first winning streak of the 2021 season and improving to 5-8 with a 33-13 win over the Texans. For a while, this game was a lot closer than the final score will indicate, though Seattle's offense managed to pull away in the fourth quarter while the defense held Houston scoreless for the entire second half.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
294
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy