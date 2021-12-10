Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Downton Abbey: The Movie in 4K Ultra HD, plus Hacks and Ironside on DVD, and Michael Nesmith RIP

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) During the golden era of 3D movies, many film genres were being shot in stereoscopic formats at all of the major studios, including Universal Pictures who had controversially built their own 3D camera system to do so (controversial in so much as they were sued by a rival, but ultimately nothing came of it). One of these films was the Budd Boetticher-helmed Western Wings of the Hawk, only Universal’s second 3D feature up to this point after It Came from Outer Space. Fresh off of the success of Shane in the leading role was Van Heflin, who took the part when Glenn Ford eventually dropped out. Julie Adams co-starred as his compatriot and eventual love interest (genre fans will no doubt be more familiar with Adams for her performance in Creature from the Black Lagoon, which was released a year after Wings of the Hawk). Unfortunately, Wings of the Hawk was only a month into its release when the studio began offering it in both 2D or 3D, with the 2D eventually winning out. As such, few have seen the film in its intended format since its release in August of 1953. The 3-D Film Archive has not only restored it to its original glory, but have also provided the film’s original three channel stereophonic soundtrack.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO