Movies

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Downton Abbey: The Movie in 4K Ultra HD, plus Hacks and Ironside on DVD, and Michael Nesmith RIP

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 3 days ago

We start today’s post with a couple more new disc reviews, as usual... Stephen has taken a nice deep dive into Neon Genesis Evangelion: The Complete Series, as newly-released on Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray by GKids via Shout! Factory. Directed and later re-envisioned by Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla), the series is...

thedigitalbits.com

mainepublic.org

Downton Abbey The Motion Picture Trailer

The Crawleys are returning to MASTERPIECE! Here's your chance to see the 2019 Downton Abbey film, airing on December 25 at 7/6c and repeating on January 2 at 9/8c (check local listings). Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Kino Lorber Studio Classics reveals Kubrick’s Paths of Glory 4K, plus Lionsgate’s Requiem 4K Steelbook & LOTS of new Ultra HD Amazon pre-orders

Today’s update is a quick one, as we’re doing a lot behind-the-scenes work here at the site today. (I’m personally digging into some interesting upcoming title rumors.) But we do have some good updates for you on forthcoming 4K Ultra HD titles, and there’s a bunch of new 4K titles available for pre-order.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Escape from LA & Touch of Evil are coming in 4K, plus Sony finally sets Looper for US Ultra HD, and lots more UHD & Blu-ray announcement news

All right, we have some new and recent disc reviews for you all to enjoy today... Stephen has checked in with his thoughts on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 4K Ultra HD from Warner, along with Claude Chabrol’s Blue Panther (1965) from Kino Lorber Studio Classics and Jean Renoir’s Whirlpool of Fate (1925) from Kino Classics both on Blu-ray Disc.
MOVIES
State
California State
High-Def Digest

Up For Pre-Order: John Carpenter's Escape From L.A. Hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 2/22/22

John Carpenter fans can look forward to Snake Plisken in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray this February 22nd, 2022. Paramount Home Video today officially announced plans to bring John Carpenter and Kurt Russell's Escape From L.A. to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Almost two years ago Scream Factory punched out their excellent Collector's Edition Blu-ray, well now you'll have to grab it again to keep that Carpenter collection alive and well. This makes me wonder when we can expect Event Horizon to get a similar visit on 4K disc...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Contest: Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection 4K Ultra HD

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection 4K Ultra HD Contest. FilmBook is running a Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection contest for one copy of the collection. Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection was released on 4K Ultra on October 5, 2021. Cast. Universal Classic Monsters Icons...
MOVIES
Person
Hideaki Anno
Person
Michael Nesmith
Person
Tomas Alfredson
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Raymond Burr
azpbs.org

‘Downton Abbey’ movie comes to ‘Masterpiece’

Billed as a grand motion picture event when it opened in theaters in 2019, the Downton Abbey movie follows the beloved Crawley family and their intrepid staff as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. The momentous occasion will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Wings of the Hawk (Blu-ray 3D Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) During the golden era of 3D movies, many film genres were being shot in stereoscopic formats at all of the major studios, including Universal Pictures who had controversially built their own 3D camera system to do so (controversial in so much as they were sued by a rival, but ultimately nothing came of it). One of these films was the Budd Boetticher-helmed Western Wings of the Hawk, only Universal’s second 3D feature up to this point after It Came from Outer Space. Fresh off of the success of Shane in the leading role was Van Heflin, who took the part when Glenn Ford eventually dropped out. Julie Adams co-starred as his compatriot and eventual love interest (genre fans will no doubt be more familiar with Adams for her performance in Creature from the Black Lagoon, which was released a year after Wings of the Hawk). Unfortunately, Wings of the Hawk was only a month into its release when the studio began offering it in both 2D or 3D, with the 2D eventually winning out. As such, few have seen the film in its intended format since its release in August of 1953. The 3-D Film Archive has not only restored it to its original glory, but have also provided the film’s original three channel stereophonic soundtrack.
MOVIES
Deadline

As Streaming Boom Boosts Demand For Classic Films And TV Shows, DGene Sets Restoration Partnership With MTI Film

EXCLUSIVE: DGene, an emerging content creation company, has set an agreement with post-production specialist MTI Film to develop and use an advanced set of film restoration tools. The goal of the collaboration is to revive a number of classic films and TV series. The companies are not yet identifying specific titles, but MTI has restored more than 100 classics, including Lawrence Of Arabia, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Godfather II and many more. It has worked on titles from Sony Pictures, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. MoMA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With the streaming...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

The Addams Family – 4K Ultra HD Edition

The Addams Family, who are not your typical clan, are over the moon when a man arrives at their door claiming to be long lost Uncle Fester (played by Christopher Lloyd). Gomez (played by Raul Julia) has missed his brother terribly. But Morticia (played by Angelica Huston) is not quite as happy as she believes the man to be a fraud as he cannot seem to remember the simplest details about Fester’s life. And she is right as soon, with the help of a lawyer (played by Dan Hedaya), the Addams family finds themselves evicted from their own home. That plus the fact that the Addams’ fortune is now in jeopardy swings Gomez into action.
TV & VIDEOS
High-Def Digest

Can You Sell Kidneys on eBay? HDD December 2021 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Guide

After back-to-back-to-back months of highly-anticipated fan-favorite films, the wild and crazy holiday season gives folks a little bit of a breather in December. Well, maybe not much a breather but compared to the past two months December is going to be far less of a hit on the wallet giving you a little bit of an opportunity to recover.
SHOPPING
thedigitalbits.com

Citizen Kane (4K UHD Review)

RKO Radio Pictures/Mercury Productions/Warner Bros. (The Criterion Collection – Spine #1104) [Editor’s Note: The film portion of this review is by Barrie Maxwell, from his review of the 2011 70th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray. The 4K UHD portions are by Bill Hunt.]. It’s not difficult to know what to...
MOVIES

