Say goodbye to Hollywood and bienvenidos to a new era of cinema. The final few episodes of the Spanish television series “Money Heist” premieres Friday, marking the end of a Netflix show celebrated by fans and critics alike. While the finale draws the curtains on the saga, it also cements the series’s legacy as one of the most popular Netflix shows in the world, a feat that is particularly of note because of its status as a foreign language television series. However, “Money Heist” is certainly not the only non-English series that has achieved global acclaim in the era of streaming – and it won’t be the last.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO