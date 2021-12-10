The Best Movie Trailers of 2021

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO