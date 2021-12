The RomCom “Takagi-san” will continue with Season 3 in January 2022. In addition, a feature film for the anime series is due to appear in the same year. Before that, the rumour mill was simmering as to whether and when the anime series “Takagi-san ” would actually get season 3. Since September, you have been certain that the new episodes await you at the beginning of 2022. In addition, fans of the cute teasing of Takagi and Nishikata are not only looking forward to a series of replenishment but a film on the slice-of-life anime has also been announced.

