Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has discussed possible plot developments that could feature in the second season of the hit Netflix show. Speaking during a virtual SAG panel on December 5 (via Entertainment Weekly), Hwang said: “I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season two in an official setting, but if there were to be a season two, in the first season that we saw [Seong] Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO