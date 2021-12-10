ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Texas State squares off against Southwestern

By The Associated Press
Island Packet Online
 3 days ago

Southwestern vs. Texas State (6-2) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats are set to battle the Moundbuilders of NAIA school Southwestern. Texas State is...

www.islandpacket.com

