US Senator Elizabeth Warren is requesting information on the operations of the country’s first carbon-neutral Bitcoin miner. In the letter to Greenidge Generation Holdings Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kirt, Warren formally requested information on the company’s power production and Bitcoin mining operations in New York State. She said this information was necessary to understand the potential impact the company may be having on climate change, the local environment, and the cost of electricity for retail consumers.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO