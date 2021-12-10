Movie Review: 'West Side Story'

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” dominated the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, picking up a leading 11 nominations.
“Belfast,” Branagh’s most personal film to date, scored in Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay categories. The cast also earned nominations including Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble. The film also racked up nominations for cinematography, production design and editing.
Despite being one of the last films to screen for critics, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” landed nods for...
Comments / 0