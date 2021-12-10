ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Car review: 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE

By Life
auburn-reporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHatchbacks are all about versatility and fun. The 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE delivers on both counts. Versatility comes with an enhanced space option that lowers the cargo floor, adding 6 cu. ft. of total capacity (to 23 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats. This option replaces the spare tire with a...

thedrive

The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

Arctic Trucks knows how to build Toyotas. We've already seen the visual wonders that a good set of steelies can do to the new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the cold weather experts at Arctic Trucks have gone a couple of steps further by introducing the LC300 AT35, a Land Cruiser with 35-inch tires and the fender flares to match.
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
Ars Technica

Toyota owners have to pay $8/mo to keep using their key fob for remote start

Automakers keep trying to get a piece of that sweet, sweet subscription income. Now, it’s Toyota’s turn. Nearly every car company offers some sort of subscription package, and Toyota has one called Remote Connect. The service offers the usual fare, letting owners use an app to remotely lock their doors, for example, or if they own a plug-in vehicle, to precondition the interior. But as some complimentary subscriptions for Remote Connect come to an end, Toyota owners are getting an unexpected surprise—they can no longer use their key fob to remote-start their vehicles.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota Highlander Comes with Lengthened Wheelbase

The rumors are swirling around that the new 2023 Toyota Highlander will arrive next year with a new appearance. We also heard that the upcoming SUV would ride on the lengthened wheelbase, which should result in more legroom and stretch-out space. That means the next Toyota Highlander could introduce more accommodating and comfortable seats, especially for an adult sitting in the third-row seat.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Latest Decision Is Surprising But Necessary

Of all the automakers, Toyota has weathered the semiconductor chip shortage crisis better than most. Following harsh lessons learned following the devastating 2011 tsunami, the Japanese automaker began stockpiling crucial components, including chips, at a considerable expense. This is in contrast to the "just-in-time" supply policy automakers typically use. That will now have to change to some degree. Still, normality has still not returned to the supply chain and Toyota is keenly aware of that; some compromises must be made.
MySanAntonio

Toyota gives RAV4 crossover boost in fuel economy with plug-in hybrid

Toyota continues to pioneer the use of hybrid drive systems in its vehicles, one of the latest of which comes in the new-for-2021 RAV4 Prime, giving the popular SUV its first plug-in hybrid model. With the ability to run up to 42 miles between charges on battery power alone, the...
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
SlashGear

2022 Mazda CX-5 starts at $27,125: Here’s what the price bump gets you

Mazda unveiled its best-selling 2022 CX-5 crossover a few months ago, but the Japanese automaker failed to mention pricing and trim levels. As it turns out, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 gets new trim designations and a mild price hike. In return, the updated CX-5 receives standard all-wheel-drive (AWD) across the board, with base prices starting at $27,125 (including $1,225 destination fees) for the base 2.5 S trim.
SlashGear

2022 Honda Passport goes upmarket with one monster price hike

This winter, the redesigned 2022 Honda Passport is arriving at dealerships with a significant price hike. The base Sport trim from the outgoing model is gone for 2022, making way for the new base EX-L trim with standard front-wheel drive (AWD remains a $2,100 option). With base prices starting at...
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
AutoExpress

Toyota to launch Europe-specific hybrid and electric car platform

Toyota will increase the powertrain flexibility of its future European models with a single platform able to accommodate hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric propulsion, according to the firm’s European CEO, Matt Harrison. Dubbed the E3 platform, it will reportedly combine various elements of Toyota’s global compact platform (TNGA-C) and...
