Elk Grove man charged in Glenview shooting

In the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Lake County, Illinois Mildred Leonard Petitioner vs. Cheryl A. McCallum Respondent Case No. 2021OP001948 Notice by Publication The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed , NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN YOU, Cheryl A. McCallum, respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court by the petitioner against you for Order of Protection and other relief. UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the clerk of this court in the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Illinois, on or before January 28, 2022 *A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: November 15, 2021 /s/ Erin Cartwright Weinstein Lake County Circuit Clerk Published in Daily Herald Dec 14, 21, 28, 2021 (4574937) , posted 12/14/2021.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO