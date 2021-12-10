ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -2.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: I have no true opinion on the line. However, if I had to lean in one direction it would be Carolina's. This is a must-win situation for both teams but even more so for the Panthers who have a brutal four-game stretch to end the season. If they want any shot at making the playoffs, they can't lose this game. Look at the Panthers' side here but I wouldn't bet it if I didn't have to. The total is certainly more appealing.

Over/Under: 41.5

3 Star play on the under: Even with the bye week, I'm not expecting much from this Cam Newton-led offense. I'm not doubting Cam's abilities but he is in a tough situation trying to learn an entire offense on the fly. Not to mention, the Panthers will be without three (Matt Paradis, Trent Scott, Michael Jordan) starting offensive linemen who started against the Falcons in late October. On the flip side, I don't see the Falcons having much success against one of the top defenses in the league who is coming off two poor performances and is rested up from the bye week. Love the under here.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 8-4 (66%)

Over/Unders: 8-3-1 (66%)

Total: 16-7-1 (66%)

