ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

I-Team: Homeowners Experience Long Delays Getting Promised Mass Save Rebates For Heat Pumps

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQepT_0dJpxQdD00

BOSTON (CBS) — John Semas is thrilled with his new energy-efficient heat pumps he installed in his Norfolk home back in 2020. “I love it. It’s a great system,” he said.

Semas says the new system saves him hundreds of dollars a month on his heating and cooling costs.

Michael Kozuch installed heat pumps in his Provincetown condo to help reduce his carbon footprint and to add air conditioning, which he didn’t have before. “It’s extremely efficient. The cooling and heating works perfectly,” Kozuch said.

Heat pumps work by pulling heat from the outside air and using that energy to heat the home. It works in reverse during the summer to pull heat out of the home, keeping the living space cool. It’s all one system and can easily be retrofitted to work with your current heating system, even if you don’t have air conditioning.

Heat pump technology has been around for a while, but in recent years, it’s been improved to pull heat out of the air in colder climates, even when temperatures dip below freezing. The systems use a small amount of electricity to operate.

“A heat pump is probably the biggest thing that consumers can do to help fight the climate crisis,” explained Amy Boyd, Director of Policy at the environmental group Acadia Center, which holds a seat on the Massachusetts Energy Efficiency Advisory Council.

According to Boyd, switching a home from oil heat to full electric using heat pumps is the equivalent of taking 12 cars off the road. That’s why the state set a goal of converting 100,000 homes a year to reduce green-house gas emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

To reach these goals, the state is depending on homeowners getting millions of dollars in rebates offered by Mass Save. It’s a program run by the utilities, but you pay for it.

“It’s money that comes from a portion of the delivery charge on all of our electric and gas bills,” Boyd explained.

But Kozuch spent more than six months trying to get his rebate of $250 for his $3,000 heat pump.

“The rebate was part of the incentive. It helped make that final decision,” said Kozuch. “It’s frustrating.”

Semas’ system was much larger (more than $25,000), so his rebate was also larger. He spent over a year trying to get his money from Mass Save.

“Just shy of $6,000,” Semas said. “It ended up being complete chaos and disorganization.”

That’s a problem, according to Boyd, who explained that Mass Save just submitted a new three-year plan to the state that includes millions in new incentives for heat pumps.

“If it’s proving difficult for people to actually receive rebates, then we need to fix that administrative system,” she said.

When the I-Team reached out to Mass Save, a spokesperson said the following:

Energy efficiency is the most valuable tool that customers have to save money and reduce energy use, and we’re committed to providing an even more robust array of solutions while helping the Commonwealth achieve its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through our recently filed 2022-2024 plan. This plan also reflects the Mass Save Sponsor’s ongoing effort to improve the customer experience, including significant investments to promote heat pump adoption by raising customer awareness and understanding of clean technologies, offering one-on-one technical consultations, introducing helpful heat pump resources like our Heating Comparison Calculator, and building a residential Heat Pump Installer Network that will connect customers with qualified contractors who are experienced and trained to design heat pump systems.

Semas said that his customer experience was terrible, and he didn’t get all of his money until the I-Team reached out to Mass Save. “To think a homeowner can just carry that cost until someone from the news gets involved is not realistic,” he said.

So far, Mass Save is way behind on its goal of converting 100,000 homes a year.

The Massachusetts Attorney General tells us they also received a number of complaints about the Mass Save program.

The state is expected to approve Mass Save’s new three-year plan in January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Chelsea, Other Hard-Hit Massachusetts Cities To Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea is one of 102 cities and towns in Massachusetts that will get bundles of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits because their neighborhoods are being hit especially hard by the pandemic. “Especially in the Spanish culture, we love to get together and holidays and Christmas and New Year’s and hugging,” said Rob Lara, who delivers food for the Chelsea Collaborative foodbank. “That’s one big scare, and hopefully it doesn’t bring a big spike,” he said. The organization has been handing out a limited supply of at-home tests to families, but workers say there aren’t nearly enough to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts To Distribute 2 Million Free At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests Starting With 102 Hardest Hit Communities

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the state will be distributing two million free rapid at-home COVID tests to the 102 hardest hit communities in Massachusetts. Baker called the announcement “potentially a game-changer” in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The tests are expected to be distributed within 4-5 days. Click here for a full list of towns. Massachusetts is also working with test manufacturers to make bulk, cheap purchasing deals available for every town. Baker expects that program to be in place by January. Baker said cost and supply issues have been a major barrier when it comes to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Promotion To Pay For Gas With E-ZPass Saves Drivers 30 Cents A Gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. E-ZPass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. Click here for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Baker: No Plans To Bring Back Statewide Mask Mandate In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — There are no plans to bring back a statewide mask mandate in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker said this on Monday while announcing a new rapid at-home testing initiative in the state. The presence of vaccines has made all the difference, the governor said. “Keep in mind that we’re in a very different place than we were in before: five million people are fully vaccinated, a million and a half of those are boosted, over six million people have at least one dose. And we continue to focus aggressively on those communities and those populations that are most vulnerable,” Baker explained. According to Baker, if the unvaccinated people in this state got vaccinated, hospitalizations would drop by 50 percent. “There’s simply no question that the vaccines work.” Mask mandates have been left up to individual cities and towns. Boston has been under a mask mandate in public, indoor places since August 27 when cases started rising. Salem recently reinstated their mask requirement for city buildings and will be discussing whether a citywide mandate should be put in place again this week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
CBS Boston

Blood Drive Busy In Needham As Red Cross Looks To Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

NEEDHAM (CBS) — With miles of Kentucky leveled by the tornadoes this weekend, it’s likely going to be several weeks before they can get blood drives up and going. That’s what makes blood donation centers, like the one in Needham, are so important. Sunday’s blood drive was busy collecting much-needed donations to help the injured. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is sending a crew to Kentucky to help those displaced. “All the more reason you need people to donate,” said blood donor Bruce Lustig. Lustig felt compelled to help because he knows that the blood supply is at a historic low. “Grateful that I...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Boston

Storm Leaves Some Massachusetts Towns With Scattered Tree Damage, Power Outages

DUXBURY (CBS) – Residents of some Massachusetts towns woke up to scattered power outages and tree damage following an overnight storm that featured gusty winds. Auburn Police said the storm caused “a fair amount of havoc” throughout the night, including a tree landing on top of a several cars. A tree fell on cars in Auburn. (Image Credit: Auburn Police) In Duxbury, police said trees and wires were down on Union Street late Saturday night. Crews were out in Marshfield Sunday morning making repairs to a street light that was leaning on power lines on Winslow Street. Power has now been restored in that area. A large tree came down on George Street in Oxford, knowing out power to the area. Two utility poles were impacted by the downed tree. Overall, about 1,100 people remain without power as of 8:30 a.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Salem To Require Masks In City Buildings Starting Monday

SALEM (CBS) — Masks will be needed to enter all city buildings in Salem starting on Monday. They are required regardless of vaccination status. Masks are currently not required in Salem businesses, though they are encouraged. On Tuesday, the Salem Board of Health will consider making masks a requirement again. The city’s mask mandate expired on November 13 after being in place for Halloween festivities.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: How Long Will Inflation, Supply Chain Issues Linger?

BOSTON (CBS) – The rising cost over everyday items is on the mind of many Americans. So how long will these inflation concerns last? WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to Peter Cohan, a management consultant and venture capitalist who teaches entrepreneurship and strategy at Babson College. “(Inflation) is going to be around for at least the next year,” Cohan said. “The problems with the supply chain have not been solved. Having said that, I don’t think raising interest rates is going to solve the problem. I think it’s basically a business problem. It’s a problem of logistics. It’s a problem of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Energy Efficiency#Rebates#Air Conditioning#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Acadia Center#Mass Save
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Ready To ‘Support The Response’ After Tornadoes, Severe Storms Hit Central US

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the state is ready to help the recovery efforts after severe storms and tornadoes hit the nation’s mid-section. More than 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone. “My thoughts are with all those impacted by last night’s devastating storms in several states,” Baker tweeted. “MA stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states.” My thoughts are with all those impacted by last night’s devastating storms in several states. MA stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 11, 2021 CBS News reports that a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles, more than 200 in Kentucky only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Horse And Its Owner Stopped Inside Doors Of Plymouth Walmart

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A horse stole the show at a Walmart in Plymouth. The store told WBZ-TV that someone rode the animal into the store vestibule area last Sunday and was stopped before getting any further. No one was hurt and shoppers seemed to get a kick out of it. The horse and its owner rode out of the store, presumably, into the sunset.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Roxbury Clinic Administers Hundreds Of COVID Boosters, But Local Health Leader Wants More To Get The Shot

ROXBURY (CBS) — While COVID case numbers are rising both in Massachusetts and around the country, vaccinations continue to forge forward ahead of the holidays. Clinics around New England were offering booster shots this weekend, including one at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. The city gave out more than 200 shots, including booster and initial Pfizer vaccine doses. City officials say booster numbers are low, not only across Boston but the entire state. Boston’s Public Health Commission pointed out the need for boosters before the holidays due to third doses providing continued protection. “Across the whole state, the [booster] rates are really low. And that’s one of the things we have to get the message out to have people come back and get boosters,” said Dr. Kathryn Hall, Boston Public Health Commission’s Deputy Executive Director. “It takes about two weeks for your body to generate the maximum immunity after the vaccine and then be protected for the next six months. So today was a great day.” Roxbury will be hosting another pop-up clinic next Saturday over at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cloudy Water And Notices Warning Of Elevated PFAS Levels Have Woburn Residents Worried Their Water Isn’t Safe

WOBURN (CBS) – Two separate issues have residents questioning the safety of their water in Woburn. Over the last couple of days, many people have reported cloudy water coming out of their faucets. This comes at the same time residents got at a letter about high levels of chemicals in the water detected back in the summer and fall. Long-time Woburn resident Debbie Fagan has had murky water in her home this week. “It almost looked like someone had poured in paint with the water,” Fagan said. “I noticed over the last couple of days it was cloudy and had a white film...
WOBURN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Boston

Boston Opens New Vax Clinics As Federal Officials Greenlight Boosters For 16-17-Year-Olds

BOSTON (CBS) – As the FDA and CDC gave the green light for 16- and 17-year-olds to get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, Massachusetts’ Vaxfinder website is taking longer to reflect the change, and pharmacy websites were not yet scheduling booster appointments for that age group Thursday. “I love to see when they approved these things, especially among younger and younger generations,” said Lynda Duray, of Boston, who got her booster Thursday. “A lot of those generations aren’t as careful with mask-wearing and social distancing, so the more people that can be protected, the better.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pledged...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy