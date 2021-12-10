Weather Alert Saturday

UPDATE: Shortly after 11 AM, The National Weather Service canceled the tornado watch for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in AL. And for Grundy, Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea and Hamilton Counties in Tennessee. WEATHER ALERT FOR SATURDAY MORNING & AFTERNOON. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 12:00 PM ET For Jackson and DeKalb Counties...
Periods of soaking rain are in the forecast for the valley on Monday. The wind will pick up too with gusts to 45 mph expected on the east side of the valley. The strongest winds are most likely between 11am and 4 pm as a band of heavy rain moves from west to east. Showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.Snow levels will steadily drop from 5500 to about 4500 feet later Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, snow levels will be between 3000 and 4000 feet dropping to 2000 feet later in the day. Final snow accumulation will reach 5 to 6 feet at and above 6000 feet by Tuesday evening. Expect accumulation between 3 and 6 inches as low as 3000 feet with some snow showers down to 2000 feet.
"Record snow to record warmth Wednesday! Should be in the 50s Wednesday (record is 51) and still looks like a chance of thunderstorms with up to 1” of rain in spots…. Cold air looks to settle in for the last week of December." Weather is sponsored by All...
DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26.
The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds.
When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
A cold front will move through the region Tuesday. We'll see gusty southwestern winds ahead of the cold front, keeping temps into the 40's in the Snake River Plain before the front passes. Behind the front, look for dropping temps and the possibility of snow in the Snake River Plain.
The most impactful storm of the season arrives Tuesday morning, bringing rain, snow, and wind to the Southland. A number of weather alerts have been issued in anticipation of the storm system's arrival: RAIN A Flood Watch will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the Inland Empire all the way to
A brief snowfall on Monday, Dec. 13, in Corvallis gave the mid-valley its first taste of winter this year. With more wintry weather on the horizon, the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for Sweet Home and Alsea. The weather advisories cautioned drivers to drive more slowly and plan...
We are currently in the midst of the second strong storm of the season. Packing gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and high surf, the area will be impacted all the way through Tuesday morning. The initial front stalled over Santa Cruz County overnight, but is slowly moving south now, being pushed through by a secondary system packing colder air on later in the day. This cold air will make the atmosphere more unstable, leading to thunderstorm chances (more likely to see downpours) and snow levels will drop as low as 3,000ft by overnight.
Hello and happy Monday! Our highs were 10 degrees above average today (68 in EP, 67 in LC), but tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with highs soaring to the low 70s. Winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon as well, and last into Wednesday. Wednesday will be the windiest day with gusts up to 40 mph from the west. Those winds will move into the area due to a cold front on Wednesday. The front will cool down our highs on Thursday and Friday, but they'll remain more than 5 degrees above average (average is 57 degrees).
Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures tomorrow will warm well up into the 50s across our southwest. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s elsewhere by tomorrow afternoon, but a cold front moving through our area Wednesday will bring much more seasonal December air, with even colder weather expected to end the week. There will be a good chance for snow through the day Wednesday, although accumulations will be minor as the system moves through quickly. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many. More chances for snow will arrive for the weekend with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages.
Good Tuesday to one and all. It’s another quiet day in the bluegrass state, but things are about to ramp up again for the end of the week through the weekend. That’s when a series of systems will impact our weather, bringing gusty winds and heavy rains. In the longer term, the pattern continues to head toward a colder look.
Warm temperatures are taking over through Wednesday before our next strong cold front arrives. Record high temperatures may be in jeopardy of being broken Tuesday and especially into Wednesday as we climb into the 60s and 70s. One of the biggest concerns with this next cold front will be the...
You've probably noticed that it's felt a little warmer than usual around the Hudson Valley so far in December. Looking ahead this week, it doesn't look like that's going to change much for now. Will it ever feel like winter's almost here? The Hudson Valley saw a cold front push through late Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures, at least for a brief time. The effects will be short-lived though, according to forecasts.
After a cold front blew through this weekend and cooler air spilled in, we'll be on the way back up temperature wise and you might even find a small, isolated shower in the afternoons too. Highs will top out around 70° this afternoon, but temperatures will top out closer to 80° by midweek! A little higher push of humidity is driving into the region too and this could spark an isolated shower here and there by this afternoon. Even though I'm talking about rain chances now, it's more likely you won't run into rain until this next weekend. Another facet of the return of higher humidity could be the development of fog in the late night and early morning hours. I'm not seeing indications of thick fog tonight, but we'll need to keep close watch of how the next few nights shape up after then. Have a great day!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny, and seasonably mild start to the week. The upcoming week will also feature warmer than average temperatures.
Our normal is now upper 40’s for highs and upper 20’s for lows. We may see some clouds by Wednesday and Thursday as even milder air interacts with a weak front, which will have little to no impact on our weather.
We will have a shot of some showers by later Friday night and on Saturday as well before we see a cooldown coming for Sunday and early next week.
By Sunday, we will be seeing temps holding in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies for the Ravens game here in Baltimore. On Monday, clouds will increase and a risk of rain is in the forecast and chilly low 40’s are expected as well.
Enjoy these mild conditions, as it certainly will get back to real December weather at some time in the future, perhaps just in time for Christmas!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week.
Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine.
It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight.
A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in.
It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures.
Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
