Weather Alert Saturday

After a cold front blew through this weekend and cooler air spilled in, we'll be on the way back up temperature wise and you might even find a small, isolated shower in the afternoons too. Highs will top out around 70° this afternoon, but temperatures will top out closer to 80° by midweek! A little higher push of humidity is driving into the region too and this could spark an isolated shower here and there by this afternoon. Even though I'm talking about rain chances now, it's more likely you won't run into rain until this next weekend. Another facet of the return of higher humidity could be the development of fog in the late night and early morning hours. I'm not seeing indications of thick fog tonight, but we'll need to keep close watch of how the next few nights shape up after then. Have a great day!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO