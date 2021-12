EHang Holdings Limited, the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP (“PwC”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective November 29, 2021, in connection with the audit of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. PwC succeeds Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP (“EY”), which previously was the independent registered accounting firm providing audit services to the Company. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by EHang’s Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO