When it comes to Florida’s credit unions, in terms of both assets and membership, it doesn’t get any bigger than Suncoast CU. Founded in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, the institution converted to a federal charter as Suncoast Schools FCU in 1978. The company has since become the largest credit union in the state of Florida, as well as the 10th largest credit union in the U.S. based on membership and assets, which total more than $14 billion. The credit union has 75 full-service branches and serves more than 991,000 members in 40 counties in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO