Overwatch’s latest Experimental Patch was the brainchild of some of Twitch’s biggest stars, and it’s the shakeup that this stagnant game needs. As someone with a Sombra-inspired tattoo, I never thought I would get sick of Overwatch. Not only was it the first FPS I was actually good at, the roster of colorful characters and awesome abilities truly etched a place in my cold, cold heart. Overwatch was everything I needed and more – until it wasn’t.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO