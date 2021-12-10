ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 134 new cases, 276 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 182 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 95 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kokomo Perspective

COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Wyoming State
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,519 New Cases, 0 Deaths

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,519 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,155 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,477 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,836 cases. There were 0 deaths, but...
WISCONSIN STATE
whtc.com

As COVID variant Omicron looms, Holland doctor offers advice

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — As epidemiologists investigate the latest mutation of COVID-19, called Omicron, state and county health officials continue documenting the latest surge of infections, which has hit more then 1 million Michigan residents. Health officials have repeatedly indicated that the bulk of people getting ill have not been vaccinated....
HOLLAND, MI
abc12.com

Record-high number of Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data. Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday. The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases -- most of them unvaccinated...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Peaking As Leaders Watch For Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Delta remains the dominant strain in Allegheny County, public health leaders discussed the status of the Omicron variant on Wednesday. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Bogen said the new variant hasn’t reached the county yet, but she does believe it’s only a matter of time before it does. The county reported 767 new cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday. The county is averaging about 650 new cases every day, Bogen said, and about 1% are reinfections, which suggests the vaccine is doing its job. The infection rate has reached 13.4%, which is very close to the high seen during last winter’s peak. About 4% of infections are undergoing sequencing by commercial labs to determine which variants are present. Dr. Bogen said she and other public health leaders are working to learn exactly how much of an impact Omicron will have locally and whether vaccines will put up a fight.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In New Hampshire For First Time

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in the state for the first time. The variant was detected in an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out of state. They were exposed to another person who was subsequently identified with an Omicron variant infection. According to health officials, the person was fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot. They had mild illness and recovered during home isolation. Omicron is described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. A woman in her 20s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Michigan hits another pandemic high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan reached another pandemic high this week for people hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Wednesday, more than 4,400 adults who are positive for the virus are hospitalized across the state. Michigan Medicine said every patient on a ventilator has not been vaccinated. The hospital...
MICHIGAN STATE
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

