A North Carolina man who spent 23 years in prison after being convicted for the killing of a mother and daughter in 1991, and was then exonerated of the crimes in 2016, has received a settlement from the state. Darryl Howard was exonerated of three three charges — double murder and arson — in September 2016, just two days after Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson terminated his convictions and ordered his custody release.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO