The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to play their biggest game of the season on Sunday when they visit the Washington Football Team and there is a lot on the line for them. With a win the Cowboys can all but end the conversation about who will win the NFC East Championship for the 2021 season. Winning puts them at 9-4 to Washington’s 6-7 with a game in hand against not just the Football Team, but all of their division rivals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO