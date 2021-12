OSWEGO – The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2021 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign. Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual ring raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO