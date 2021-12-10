One candidate files for Frisco City Council special election on Jan. 29

There are several ongoing projects and an upcoming transportation project to know about in McKinney during December. Crews have been working since July to widen Virginia Parkway to provide three travel lanes in each direction. Construction has been taking place between Custer Road and St. Gabriel Way/South Ballantrae Drive to widen the roadway within the existing median. Dedicated right-turn lanes are also being constructed at various cross streets, and improvements are being made at the intersection at Custer and Virginia. Since most of the new paving will be placed in the existing median, existing trees that will need to be removed will be replaced at the end of construction along with additional median landscaping, McKinney Capital Improvements Manager Nick Ataie said. Drivers should expect minor delays as construction will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO