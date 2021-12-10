ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

One candidate files for Frisco City Council special election on Jan. 29

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since filing began Dec. 8, one application has been filed for the Jan. 29 special election to fill a vacant seat on Frisco City Council. As of 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Frisco resident Laura Rummel was...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano City Council opts not to change ordinance that restricts votes tied to campaign contributions

Plano City Council voted Dec. 13 not to amend its year-old ordinance related to council members’ recusals on votes involving those who made campaign contributions. At issue, according to the meeting’s agenda notes, was a proposal to change the time frame for campaign contributions that fall within the ordinance from two years to four years.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carroll ISD employees now prohibited from secretly recording meetings following policy change

Carroll ISD trustees approved an amendment to district policy prohibiting employees from secretly recording certain district meetings in an unanimous vote Dec. 13. First proposed in November, the amendment to DH (LOCAL)—a policy that addresses employee standards of conduct in the district—further clarifies when it is acceptable for staff to make an audio or visual recording of meetings. Gordon Butler, assistant superintendent of student and staff services, described the procedure as a notification and not a consent provision.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Board of Trustees approves 2022-2023 instructional calendar

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Board of Trustees approved the school district’s 2022-2023 instructional calendar at its Dec. 13 regular meeting. Among the noteworthy changes to the adopted schedule is winter break for the 2022-2023 school year, which will take place from Dec. 21 to Jan. 9, according to the calendar. In comparison to the 2021-2022 school year’s calendar, which has winter break slated from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, the 2022-2023 winter break—including weekends—will be four days longer.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Frisco City Council#Place 5 On
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco to spend more than $220K on special Jan. 29 election to fill vacant seat

A special election to be held next month for the vacant seat on Frisco City Council is projected to cost the city $220,358. City Council on Dec. 7 approved plans to hold the election on Jan. 29 to elect a new member for Place 5. Acting Council Member Dan Stricklin announced his campaign for the Precinct 2 seat on the Denton County Commissioners Court on Nov. 26.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD board to consider resignation of Superintendent Jeannie Stone

The Richardson ISD board of trustees is expected to consider the resignation of Superintendent Jeannie Stone during its Dec. 13 meeting. According to an agenda for the meeting posted to the district website, the board will consider a "voluntary separation and release agreement" with Stone followed by the appointment of an interim superintendent to take her place.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

After yearlong saga, Keller City Council approves special use permit for family's barn

The Keller City Council unanimously approved at its Dec. 7 meeting a special use permit for a Keller family’s barn that has been controversial among neighbors. The approval comes a year after the applicants—Jeffrey and Loren Abate—first went before the city’s planning and zoning commission on Oct. 27, 2020, according to the agenda item. The structure is located 200 feet southeast of the intersection of Rufe Snow Drive and Cobblestone Parks Drive.
KELLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville City Council to consider special-use permit for CBD store

The Colleyville City Council discussed granting a special use permit to a new CBD store looking to open a location in Colleyville at its Dec. 7 meeting. Kushal Bastakoti owns Earth and Roots CBD and submitted a request for a special-use permit to open a store at 4209 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. B, according to the agenda briefing. A CBD store is only allowed in that specific commercial district with a special-use permit.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wilmeth Road to be expanded in McKinney and more transportation updates to know in December

There are several ongoing projects and an upcoming transportation project to know about in McKinney during December. Crews have been working since July to widen Virginia Parkway to provide three travel lanes in each direction. Construction has been taking place between Custer Road and St. Gabriel Way/South Ballantrae Drive to widen the roadway within the existing median. Dedicated right-turn lanes are also being constructed at various cross streets, and improvements are being made at the intersection at Custer and Virginia. Since most of the new paving will be placed in the existing median, existing trees that will need to be removed will be replaced at the end of construction along with additional median landscaping, McKinney Capital Improvements Manager Nick Ataie said. Drivers should expect minor delays as construction will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Attendance zones set up Frisco ISD’s newest schools; Grapevine, TEXRail transit plans set the stage for future growth and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. When Panther Creek High School opens next fall, it will be home to approximately 841 students in northwest Frisco. Frisco ISD’s newest high school and elementary school sparked the most recent shift of...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council, Community Development Corp. increase investment in Tupps Brewery project

A multimillion-dollar project meant to jumpstart revitalization east of SH 5 in McKinney is getting bigger. In 2020 Tupps Brewery entered into a partnership with the city of McKinney and the McKinney Community Development Corp. to renovate the city’s historic grain site and allow Tupps to expand its brewery operations as well as add more entertainment options.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy