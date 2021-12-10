ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rutgers basks in defeat of Pursue with buzzer-beater shot

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Rutgers basketball fans are still basking in Thursday night’s big win against Purdue.

The men’s team beat the No. 1 team in the country for the first time with a miracle shot. Ron Harper Jr. hit a near half-court three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Purdue 70-68.

RELATED: Harper connects at buzzer, Rutgers shocks No. 1 Purdue 70-68

“We have no more time-outs. You gotta get the ball off the floor as quickly as you can and get yourself a good look. To Ron's credit, you know, he cut the ball in and he used up exactly the amount of dribbles that you could use up and got the shot off on time,” said coach Steve Pikiell.

Students and spectators rushed the court after the win to celebrate with the team.

Next up for the Scarlet Knights is to play against Seton Hall. The Pirates also had a big win Thursday night as well. Rutgers and Seton Hall square off Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

