Union County, NJ

16-Year-Old Make-A-Wish Recipient Uses Wish To Help Other Young Patients At Hackensack Meridian Children’s Hospital

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7vul_0dJpi6m100

WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teen Make-A-Wish recipient from Union County decided to give away his wish.

Sixteen-year-old Mason Rockmore loves video games. The distraction of playing also helped him through cancer treatments.

“So I like Minecraft. I built this humongous world by myself during my whole treatment and it was extremely big and fun,” Mason told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer in February 2020.

“We’re very, you know, fortunate that we were able to bring our own equipment into the hospitals. So we were always showing up for every visit with a rolly suitcase with a TV,” said Lori Rockmore, Mason’s mom.

Mason was granted a wish from Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Many kids choose a gift or to take a trip, but not Mason.

“They did so much for me … remember the kids, they are just like, they just sit there and they just either sleep, watch TV and they only have, like, they only have, like, 10 movies,” Mason said. “So I was thinking it would go by faster if they could entertain themselves.”

He gifted electronics and upgraded Wi-Fi to the inpatient pediatric oncology unit at the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Katharine Offer is one of his doctor’s.

“It’s such a, you know, a tribute to him and his character and how selfless he is,” she said.

She says the cancer treatments are very intensive…

“Oftentimes they’re, they’re not feeling well when they’re in the hospital, and to have ways to be distracted or watching movies, playing video games, can really help make that experience easier,” Offer said.

Mason has been cancer free for a year now.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

