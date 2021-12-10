Deep Dive: Staff shortages force local day care center to turn families away

Staff shortages are continuing to cause issues throughout New York. It's not just for hospitality like hotels and restaurants - the shortages are impacting the child care industry.

Shira Leibowitz, with the Discovery Village Childcare Center and Preschool in Tarrytown, says the center can't fill open positions. She says the center was able to increase its capacity to 128, but only 83 students are enrolled.

"Administrators have been in classrooms. There was a point where the assistant director was cooking in the kitchen for months in order to provide meals to the children," says Daria Ciaffone, the director of the center.

Marsha Gordon, with the Business Council of Westchester, says the hospitality industry as a whole is facing major staff shortages.

"It also has fallen on employers, and I think this is a positive thing to rethink what work looks like," she says. "Perhaps have more flexibility and offer more remote. Of course, in certain industries like child care, hospitality, health care, retail, which are very customer facing - that's even more difficult."

Discovery Village is rethinking the hiring process.

"We're raising tuition in order to increase salaries, we've given more vacation time and we're doing a lot of investing in bringing in people who might see child care as a career and paying for them to meet credentials," says Leibowitz.