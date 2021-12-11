ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Walt Disney making its way to New York with new exhibit

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The happiest place on earth is making its way to the Big Apple.

A new exhibition at the Met explores the European inspirations behind some of Walt Disney Studio’s most beloved animated films.

The exhibition opened on Friday.

Associate Curator Wolf Burchard says that Walt Disney’s love for European art and architecture can be found across the world of Disney - from the talking furniture in Beauty and the Beast to Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland.

“People who grew up with Disney culture, they come to the Metropolitan Museum and walk through The Wrightsman Galleries for instance and say ‘This looks so Disney.’ and this is what this exhibition explores,” said Wolf.

Visitors can also check out some of the original sketches and props from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney fans until March 6 to check out the exhibition before it moves to London.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

