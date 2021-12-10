Imhotep Charter, St. Joseph’s Prep Football Teams Travel To Hershey With A Chance Of Becoming State Champs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two high school football teams in Philadelphia are hoping to win big this weekend. Eyewitness News was at Imhotep Charter High School Friday afternoon as the school’s football team headed off to Hershey.

The Panthers will play Penn Trafford on Friday at 7 p.m. in the PIAA Class 5A state championship. Imhotep topped Strath Haven in the semifinals last week.

St. Joseph’s Prep is also making the trip from Philly to Hershey this weekend.

The Hawks will face Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA Class 6A title at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Prep defeated Garnet Valley last week in the semifinals.