Upper Providence Township Police Searching For Owner Of Wedding Band Found At Wawa

UPPER PROVIDENCE, PA. (CBS) — Have you, or anyone you know, lost a wedding ring recently? Police in Upper Providence Township are trying to find the owner of a lost wedding band.

Officers found the men’s silver band at the Wawa on North Providence Road.

It’s inscribed with two sets of initials and a wedding date of Oct. 2, 1948.

If you lost the band contact the Upper Providence Township Police.

The initials will need to be provided in order to claim the wedding ring.