ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Michigan hospitals are being overwhelmed as the early signs of another winter Covid surge begin to form in cold weather states

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Michigan hospitals are being swarmed by Covid patients, and many are having trouble dealing with stress put on the state's health care system.

The Great Lake state currently leads the nation in rate of Covid hospitalizations, with 46 out of every 100,000 residents currently receiving treatment for a severe case of the virus - a rate nearly 20 percent higher than any other state.

Officials from one hospital in Lansing, the state's capital city, tell CNN that almost all of the patients it is receiving at the moment are unvaccinated, and are describing it as the worst situation of the pandemic so far.

They also report that no one who has received their booster shot so far has died, and that some of the people who are being admitted for care are younger than the usual person someone would think is at risk from Covid.

Michigan also confirmed its first case of the new Omicron variant on Thursday, a harbinger of future a Covid surge to come.

While the Mitten is currently dealing with the worst of it, many states - particularly those where it is already very cold in early December - are seeing large spikes in hospitalizations.

With winter just around the corner, the upcoming Christmas holiday and the Omicron variant, some fear it could be a dark winter for much of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpZBj_0dJphmWx00
Hospitals in Michigan are being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients as the state suffers what might be the early stages of a massive winter surge. Michigan leads the U.S. in hospitalizations and deaths from Covid per every 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Pictured: Health care workers treat a Covid patient in Robbinsdale, Michigan, on November 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnJia_0dJphmWx00
Cases in the state have remained steady over the past two weeks, though Michigan is third in the nation with 84 out of every 100,000 residents testing positive for the virus every day

'We're seeing more people die at a rate we've never seen die before,' said Jim Dover, CEO of Sparrow Health System in Lansing, told CNN.

'Since January, we've had about 289 deaths, 75% are unvaccinated people.'

Dr Karen Kent-VanGorder said that most hospitals are unable to accept transfers from elsewhere in the state as their own emergency units are overwhelmed.

This can have a cascading effect across the state, as smaller, less resourced, hospitals in less populated areas will lose their safety net, and potentially become overwhelmed as well.

'Perpetually, we have had ... emergency department patients in our emergency department that need to be on the floors ... we're stepping on the hose up here. There's nowhere for them to go,' Dover said.

The most harrowing part, is that Dover only expects the situation to get worse over the coming weeks. '

'And as we go into the holidays, if the current growth rate that we're at today (holds), we would expect to see 200 inpatient Covid patients by the end of the month -- on a daily basis,' he said.

'We've already discontinued inpatient elective surgeries.

'In order to create capacity, we took our post-anesthesia recovery care unit and converted it into another critical care unit.'

He said if his projections are correct, his system will be totally overwhelmed.

Michigan is also leading the nation in death rate from the virus by a significant amount, with 121 out of every 100,000 residents dying from the virus every day, 50 percent higher than the next highest state.

The rise in cases has slowed - staying about even over the past two weeks - but the state still holds the third highest rate of positive cases of any state, with 84 of every 100,000 residents testing positive for the virus every day.

In October, Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, warned that cold weather states would eventually start suffering Covid surges as many gathering move inside, and less people would have windows open - which helped with air circulation and the prevention of virus transmission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a02Hd_0dJphmWx00
Despite being the nation's leader in vaccination rate, Vermont recorded a record 92 new hospitalizations on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cchHM_0dJphmWx00
New daily cases in Rhode Island have doubled over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have increased by 70%, despite the state having one of the nation's highest vaccination rates

At the time, Alaska - which gets cold before any other state - was dealing with a massive surge that overwhelmed hospitals in the area, even forcing one to ration care.

Now, two months later, the winter weather is sweeping into the U.S. mainland, and the states feeling it first are experiencing surges of cases and hospitalizations.

Michigan is joined by New Hampshire (96 cases per 100,000 residents), Rhode Island (87), Minnesota (78), Vermont (73), Massachusetts (70) and Indiana (70) as the seven states with the highest infection rate as of Friday afternoon.

For the states in the Northeast, like Rhode island, Vermont and Massachusetts, the high case rate is especially worrying as they are among those with the highest vaccination rate in the country.

Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the nation - with 74 percent of the population fully vaccinated - and set a record on Wednesday with 92 patients hospitalized with Covid symptoms.

Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, the state with the third highest vaccination rate in America at 83 percent, activated the state's national guard on Wednesday to deal with a surge in hospitalizations her state is suffering from.

Rhode Island is near even with Vermont in vaccination rate, also at 74 percent, but has seen its cases almost double over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have increased 70 percent over the past 14 days.

Both of those figures represent the second highest growth in the nation, only trailing Connecticut, another state among the leaders in vaccination rate - with 73 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

While the new case rate and hospitalization rate in the Nutmeg state remain low, the 123 percent increase in cases and 77 percent increase in admitted patients over the past two weeks - both the biggest increases in the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6sMT_0dJphmWx00
Massachusetts has suffered a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks, setting a record for new cases of Thursday, despite 70% of the population being fully vaccinated 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1retXH_0dJphmWx00
Connecticut has experienced the sharpest increase in both new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks

Dr Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner, pointed to a variety of factors on Wednesday for his state - and its neighbors - are having so much trouble despite high vaccination rates during a health conference this week.

First he blamed the Delta variant, which still accounts for almost all new COVID-19 cases sequenced in the U.S.

'An infected person can spread the virus to five people or more, far faster than the original strain,' Levine said.

'This means it can spread faster than we can trace and alert contacts.'

The states also had relative success compared to their peers earlier during the pandemic. While that is certainly a good thing, it also means less people have natural antibodies for the virus.

Levin mentions that the recent surge is an example of why states can not let their guards down in the fight against Covid.

'I know for many of us it can be frustrating to see Vermont looking so different from how we once did during the pandemic, but even after all this time, the virus is not something we have absolute control over,' he said.

These states have fueled a nationwide surge two weeks before Christmas - when millions of Americans will travel and gather, usually indoors, for festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0BQJ_0dJphmWx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeWkg_0dJphmWx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1fvE_0dJphmWx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sqCt_0dJphmWx00

Nationwide, nearly 120,000 people are testing positive for the virus every day, a 30 percent increase over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations are up 20 percent, to nearly 63,000 a day, and deaths are up nearly 20 percent to almost 1,300 per day.

Last year around this time, cases were already trending upwards, but accelerated immediately after Christmas.

The daily case average on December 10, 2020, was just over 200,000, with that figure reaching a record 250,000 by January 8.

The Omicron variant is also gaining steam in the U.S., being sequenced around 80 times in 25 U.S. states.

The new variant may not be as dangerous as the Delta strain, though, with the CDC publishing a report Friday finding the first 43 cases of Omicron sequenced in the U.S. were all mild infections, with no severe complications reported so far.

While the Covid vaccine - for which 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and 15 percent is boostered - and the number of people with natural antibodies from previous infection will prevent cases from reaching anywhere near that point, another post-Christmas case spike is almost a certainty.

The U.S. is not alone in struggling with the virus during these winter months.

In the UK, health officials believe the Omicron variant is behind around 4,000 new cases every day, as the nation once again nears 50,000 new cases per day.

On Friday, 58,194 cases were recorded, the largest single day increase since January, and one of the highest single day totals of the pandemic so far.

To get ahead of the crisis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced drastic measures on Wednesday to curb the spread of the variant.

Face masks will also now be compulsory in most public, indoor, venues, though restaurants, bars and gyms will be exempt from the order.

People who are believed to be a close contact to someone with a confirmed case of the Omicron variant will also be ordered to take daily Covid tests, and will have to enter quarantine if they test positive for Covid.

He also announced plans to use a vaccine passport titles the 'NHS Covid pass', which will be needed to attend many events, whether indoor or outdoor, though presentation of a negative Covid test will suffice in most cases.

The new mandates went into effect on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HztEp_0dJphmWx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175ywh_0dJphmWx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zmrxz_0dJphmWx00

Denmark is among the world's leader in sequenced Omicron cases, having confirmed around 600 new infections of the variant as of Friday morning.

Covid cases in Denmark have also jumped to around 7,000 new cases per day as of Friday, the highest total ever recorded in the Nordic nation.

In response the surge in cases, Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen announced new measures to prevent spread of the virus on Wednesday.

People who can will now be ordered to work from home, and virtual schooling has been extended as well.

Bars and nightclubs will also have reduced operating hours, being forced to close at midnight now, in an effort to prevent transmission.

In South Africa, Covid related hospitalizations have increased for the fifth consecutive week, eclipsing 3,800 this week, nearly a three-fold increase from the 1,300 figure two weeks ago.

In The Gauteng province, where the variant was first sequenced during the week of Thanksgiving, hospitalizations have decreased this week, down to 1,700 from 2,200 last week, though the current figure is still double the 833 hospitalizations from two weeks ago.

While hospitalizations are rising in the country, MailOnline.com reports that only eight percent of people admitted require ICU treatment - around a third of the usual rate of ICU admittance.

The figure is further evidence that the new Covid variant may be more mild than previous strains of the virus.

Travel to the U.S. from South Africa, along with seven other nations in its region, is still restricted despite the variant already being detected in much of America.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Rhode Island State
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Cnn#Omicron#Sparrow Health System
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
fox2detroit.com

Michigan hits another pandemic high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan reached another pandemic high this week for people hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Wednesday, more than 4,400 adults who are positive for the virus are hospitalized across the state. Michigan Medicine said every patient on a ventilator has not been vaccinated. The hospital...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Amid COVID-19 surge, state orders traveling nurses for Iowa hospitals

As Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since December 2020, the state is contracting for 100 traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to be deployed in hospitals around Iowa. Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand did not list the participating hospitals but said in a December 7...
IOWA STATE
CBS LA

LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 700 Amid Concerns Of Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 700 Saturday, amid signs of a winter spike in COVID cases. There are 707 COVID patients at county hospitals, up from 684 on Friday, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care is 182, up from 165 a day earlier. The latest figures come one day after local health officials reported 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 1,543,784 cases and 27,304 deaths since the pandemic began. RELATED:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy