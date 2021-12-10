LISTEN: Tim McGraw Drops ‘Yellowstone’ Version of ‘Cowboy in Me’ for Show’s Next Episode

If you were somehow a Tim McGraw fan and not a Yellowstone fan or vice versa, well this new rendition of Cowboy in Me might just make a believer out of you.

McGraw continues to be unafraid of changing his sound and doing something new. He’s going to be the star of the Taylor Sheridan spinoff, 1883. Now, his music will be featured on Yellowstone this Sunday. It is a special version of his 2001 hit song and fans are going to love it.

This is a stripped-down version of the original. Basically, this is Cowboy in Me if Dave Cobb got his hands on it. Now that I mention it, McGraw and Cobb need to get together, asap. The electric guitar and big band noise is taken out of the peaks of the song. Instead, we get a very basic drum, perhaps a Cajon (one of those boxes you slap) with an acoustic guitar. Banjo is featured throughout along with a fiddle. However, it is McGraw’s voice that shines here.

Tim McGraw posted about the new song on his Twitter. Check that out below.

Nothing gets lost that isn’t supposed to. The instruments are not covering up the crescendos of the song, and it makes those soft to loud, back to soft moments hit harder and have more impact. So, is this a better version of the old classic? When it gets put behind a dramatic Yellowstone scene it is going to have an even greater impact on the listener.

While fans get used to seeing Tim McGraw on the small screen, the country singer is taking to the road. He has a 2022 tour planned and seems ready to get back out there.

Tim McGraw Hits the Road For 17-Date Tour

Not only are we getting new versions of Tim McGraw classics like Cowboy in Me, but we also got word about his 17-date tour in 2022. The tour will travel across the country performing at different amphitheaters. The country singer announced the tour and the dates recently.

It all starts next April 29th. That first show will be at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. From there, McGraw will hit up a number of destinations. That tour will end in Mansfield, Massachusetts on June 4. However, the good news is that the country artist isn’t done there.

After that tour of some of America’s greatest outdoor venues, Tim McGraw will hit up the festival circuit. Fans in the United States, as well as Canada, will get a chance to catch a show or two. Perhaps fans will be treated to the old and new versions of Cowboy in Me. While fans love the original, I think they are really going to take to the new rendition.