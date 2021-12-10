ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LISTEN: Tim McGraw Drops ‘Yellowstone’ Version of ‘Cowboy in Me’ for Show’s Next Episode

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pkf7z_0dJphdaQ00

If you were somehow a Tim McGraw fan and not a Yellowstone fan or vice versa, well this new rendition of Cowboy in Me might just make a believer out of you.

McGraw continues to be unafraid of changing his sound and doing something new. He’s going to be the star of the Taylor Sheridan spinoff, 1883. Now, his music will be featured on Yellowstone this Sunday. It is a special version of his 2001 hit song and fans are going to love it.

This is a stripped-down version of the original. Basically, this is Cowboy in Me if Dave Cobb got his hands on it. Now that I mention it, McGraw and Cobb need to get together, asap. The electric guitar and big band noise is taken out of the peaks of the song. Instead, we get a very basic drum, perhaps a Cajon (one of those boxes you slap) with an acoustic guitar. Banjo is featured throughout along with a fiddle. However, it is McGraw’s voice that shines here.

Tim McGraw posted about the new song on his Twitter. Check that out below.

Nothing gets lost that isn’t supposed to. The instruments are not covering up the crescendos of the song, and it makes those soft to loud, back to soft moments hit harder and have more impact. So, is this a better version of the old classic? When it gets put behind a dramatic Yellowstone scene it is going to have an even greater impact on the listener.

While fans get used to seeing Tim McGraw on the small screen, the country singer is taking to the road. He has a 2022 tour planned and seems ready to get back out there.

Tim McGraw Hits the Road For 17-Date Tour

Not only are we getting new versions of Tim McGraw classics like Cowboy in Me, but we also got word about his 17-date tour in 2022. The tour will travel across the country performing at different amphitheaters. The country singer announced the tour and the dates recently.

It all starts next April 29th. That first show will be at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. From there, McGraw will hit up a number of destinations. That tour will end in Mansfield, Massachusetts on June 4. However, the good news is that the country artist isn’t done there.

After that tour of some of America’s greatest outdoor venues, Tim McGraw will hit up the festival circuit. Fans in the United States, as well as Canada, will get a chance to catch a show or two. Perhaps fans will be treated to the old and new versions of Cowboy in Me. While fans love the original, I think they are really going to take to the new rendition.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw’s Epic New Photo from ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Set Looks Out of the 1800s

What’s just “Another day of work at 1883” for Tim McGraw has resulted in this stunning 19th century-looking shot of the star on horseback. We’re already chomping at the bit for 1883, but this latest shot courtesy of Tim McGraw has Outsider’s hype on overdrive. Courtesy of his official Twitter, the country music icon and actor gives fans a glimpse of “Another Day of work at #1883TV.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Compares Show to a Crossover Between Two Mega Franchises

The cast and crew of Taylor Sheridan’s new series “1883” can’t stop hyping it up, just one week before the season premiere. Earlier this week stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sat down with Parade to talk about their experience creating the show. McGraw and Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of modern-day “Yellowstone” character John Dutton.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7: Every Song from the Episode

The fourth season of Yellowstone has officially passed its halfway point. Things are really heating up with the Duttons. At the same time, the music from this season just keeps getting better. So far, we’ve heard music from Colter Wall, Zach Bryan, Shane Smith & the Saints, and many more. This week, fans of the show heard new music from a familiar artist. Additionally, the series introduced the world to a young country singer-songwriter named Jackson Dean.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arkansas State
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
973rivercountry.com

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s New Series – 1883 -Premieres December 19th

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fans along with Yellowstone fans are all getting excited for December 19th – that’s when the new series 1883 debuts on Paramount Plus. The new saga will share the tale of where and how the Duttons legacy began – check out the trailer here…. Tim...
MUSIC
Deadline

Tom Hanks Enlists To Help Tim McGraw Battle Of Antietam Flashback In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

EXCLUSIVE: Slight spoiler alert. When the first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1883 get their gala premiere tomorrow at Wynn Las Vegas, there will be a very familiar face in the second episode. A famous photograph of the carnage in the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam comes to life, with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character picking himself off the ground following the concussive conflict. A Confederate officer, Dutton can only sit dazed as he surveys death all around him. As Union troops approach, a gloved hand falls on Dutton’s shoulder. He looks up and it is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cowboy#Yellowstone
Cinema Blend

1883 Trailer: Yellowstone's Dutton Family Origin Story Is Full Of Bloody Gunfights, F-Bombs And Scruffy Tim McGraw

While Yellowstone fans are currently waiting to see what the future holds for John Dutton and his clan of law-skirting ranchers and family members, Paramount+ is gearing up to spotlight the epically scaled origin story of the Y rach, with country music icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the 1883 prequel's headlining ancestors. While we've seen a largely dialogue-free promo for the new show previously, the video above is the first full-length trailer for Taylor Sheridan's latest TV creation, so check it out!
TV SERIES
1079country.com

Win Tim McGraw Tickets

We’ve got tickets for you to win to see Tim McGraw live in Atlanta!. Country superstar Tim McGraw brings his tour to Atlanta and YOU could be there. Enter now to win 2 tickets to the show. Or you can buy tickets starting 12/17 at 10am HERE. Get in...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
CMT

Tim McGraw Reveals McGraw 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw will trade his ‘1883’ horse and rifle for a tour bus and a microphone this spring when he embarks on his just-announced 17-city amphitheater tour. McGraw Tour 2022 is produced by Live Nation and will also include Russell Dickerson and social media stars Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

322K+
Followers
33K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy