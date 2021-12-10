ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa Looks to Make Cryptocurrency a Mainstream Asset

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about Visa's...

Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ukraine’s Central Bank Oversees Digital Currency Pilot Using Stellar

Bitcoin is popular in Ukraine. The country legally recognized cryptocurrency this year. It's taking the next step in creating a central bank digital currency. Editor's note: The original headline stated that Ukraine's central bank would run the pilot. It has been changed to reflect that the pilot is being launched by TASCOMBANK and Bitt under the central bank's supervision.
WORLD
Tech Times

Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

Cryptocurrency's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years to the point that the alternative investment class has basically gone mainstream. While Bitcoin was the first and is now the most well-known cryptocurrency, hundreds of other cryptocurrencies have joined the market. Part of the rationale for the asset class's buzz is the extraordinary returns achieved by certain investors.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

Bank of England warns banks over cryptos as German saving banks mull crypto wallet

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned banks and other financial institutions on 13 December that they should be "especially cautious" about holding cryptoassets until regulators go live with new rules. Speaking after the meeting of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, he said: "The FPC considers that financial...
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Nuvei and Visa to Introduce Crypto-Friendly Debit Cards

(Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), via its subsidiary Simplex, is introducing branded Visa debit cards for its partners across the European Economic Area and United Kingdom, “following a partnership with Visa.”. Having provided crypto-friendly debit cards to blockchain finance ecosystem COTI in recent months, Nuvei via its Simplex brand, continues...
CREDITS & LOANS
zycrypto.com

The Bitcoin Network Has Settled A Staggering $12 Trillion In Transactions This Year

The Bitcoin network sets a new record of $12 trillion in transactions settled in a year. 10T Holdings founder, Dan Tapiero, says the massive volume is evidence of incoming hyperbitcoinization. Institutional and retail adoption continues to grow following the new development. The Bitcoin network has been breaking and setting new...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

FOMO Pay joins DBS Digital Exchange for cryptocurrency payment acceptance

Payment service provider FOMO Pay has announced it is joining the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) to enable merchants in Singapore to accept cryptocurrency payments from consumers. Being part of the DDEx ecosystem, FOMO Pay intends on leveraging its institutional grade digital custodian and exchange services supported by DBS Bank to...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Dutch regulator warns against ‘risky’ digital currency investments

The Dutch financial markets regulator has warned retail investors against investing more than they can afford to lose in digital currencies, which it described as a risky asset. Noting that its authority over the industry is limited, the regulator told investors that digital currencies are difficult to understand and prone to deception.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free cryptocurrency expert panel event

The price of cryptocurrency is seemingly in constant flux which causes a gauntlet for investors to run week to week and day to day.Bitcoin remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term.None of this is new with cryptocurrency making headlines for years, but its unpredictable nature and complex myriad of currencies means for many it is an area too daunting to delve into.For those who have taken the plunge and invested there have been those who have...
CURRENCIES

